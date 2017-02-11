Collingwood Magpies vs Melbourne Demons: AFL Women’s live scores, blog

After disappointing losses in Rd 1 of AFLW, the Collingwood Magpies and Melbourne Demons will be seeking to jump start their campaigns when they meet at Ikon Park tonight. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the game from 7:40pm AEDT.
Expect a tough, desperate struggle – don’t though, expect a shoot-out. One of the early take outs from the advent of AFLW, is that the women’s game involves far less scoring than the men’s. But even after taking this account, the Pies and Dees scores from last week still require a double take.
2.9.21. That was the score of both teams combined.
Lost amid all the hype and hysteria surrounding last Friday’s groundbreaking (both metaphorically and literally) opener at Ikon Park, is the fact the Pies could only muster a paltry 11 points in losing to the Blues.
Despite boasting the competition’s glamour forward in Moana Hope, Collingwood kicked just one goal for the entire game and failed to trouble the scorers at all in the final term, as they went down by 35 points.
On Sunday, Melbourne could only manage 1.4.10 in losing by 15 points the Brisbane Lions at a wet and wild Casey Fields.
While the conditions in the South Eastern suburbs were far from ideal, the fact Melbourne could only muster two scoring shots after quarter-time suggests they wouldn’t have kept the goal umpires busy if playing under the roof at Etihad.
The Demons meagre firepower was reduced further mid-week, when forward Richelle Cranston was suspended for her hit on Lions midfielder Jamie Stanton, earning her the unwanted milestone of being among the first suspensions in the competition’s history.
Collingwood will be banking on Hope’s quiet game last week being an aberration, while skipper Steph Chiocci will play, having recovered from a heavy knock.
The Pies also won’t encounter a forward as dangerous as Carlton’s Darcy Vescio, who torched them for four goals. That fact alone might be enough to tip the scales in their favour.
8:05pm
8:05pm
Cade Lucas said
And here’s huddle cam! Not enough swearing from the Collingwood coach.
8:02pm
8:02pm
Cade Lucas said
QT Coll 3.0.18 Melb 1.0.6
Pies triple their output from last week in one quarter and are well worth their two goal lead. Tricky conditions. Sun setting, temps dropping and a bit of rain. Not for the first time, the rest of OZ wish they were in Melbourne.
7:58pm
7:58pm
Cade Lucas said
BTW great article in The Age this morning.
Interesting to see if their paths cross tonight. http://www.theage.com.au/afl/womens-afl/first-openly-gay-afl-player-couple-were-proud-and-proud-of-each-other-20170210-gua8s4.html
7:56pm
7:56pm
Cade Lucas said
Coll 3.0.18 Melb 1.0.6
Emma Grant goals from a free kick and the Magpies restore their two goal lead after Melbourne had steadied and were breaking even in general play. Handy break for Collingwood close to QT
7:49pm
7:49pm
Cade Lucas said
Jason Bennett describes a Dees player as the ‘number one gut runner’. Stats really have gone mad haven’t they.
7:47pm
7:47pm
Cade Lucas said
Good reply from Anderson for the Dees. First time forward of center and they score. Coll 2.0.12 Melb 1.0.6
7:46pm
7:46pm
Cade Lucas said
Mo!
Set up one goal, now snaps another.
Coll 2.0.12 Melb 0.0.0
7:44pm
7:44pm
Cade Lucas said
Pies on the board. Edwards goals from the set shot, but Mo Hope the architect. Promising signs from the Magpie star.
7:40pm
7:40pm
Cade Lucas said
No late changes, sides as selected. Already being called an 8 point game, given both suffered losses last week. Opening siren seconds away. Clear, cool conditions.
7:36pm
7:36pm
Cade Lucas said
Good evening folks.
We’re back at IKON Park. The Blues and Giants are being shooed out of the joint and Collingwood and Melbourne are about to take over, the Pies playing a home game at Carlton’s time honored fortress. The stands are filling though one suspects Gil Mclachlan won’t be needed for crowd control tonight. Bounce down in 5 minutes. Give us your tips comments and whatever else takes your fancy.