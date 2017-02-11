Collingwood Magpies vs Melbourne Demons: AFL Women’s live scores, blog

After disappointing losses in Rd 1 of AFLW, the Collingwood Magpies and Melbourne Demons will be seeking to jump start their campaigns when they meet at Ikon Park tonight. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the game from 7:40pm AEDT.

Expect a tough, desperate struggle – don’t though, expect a shoot-out. One of the early take outs from the advent of AFLW, is that the women’s game involves far less scoring than the men’s. But even after taking this account, the Pies and Dees scores from last week still require a double take.

2.9.21. That was the score of both teams combined.

Lost amid all the hype and hysteria surrounding last Friday’s groundbreaking (both metaphorically and literally) opener at Ikon Park, is the fact the Pies could only muster a paltry 11 points in losing to the Blues.

Despite boasting the competition’s glamour forward in Moana Hope, Collingwood kicked just one goal for the entire game and failed to trouble the scorers at all in the final term, as they went down by 35 points.

On Sunday, Melbourne could only manage 1.4.10 in losing by 15 points the Brisbane Lions at a wet and wild Casey Fields.

While the conditions in the South Eastern suburbs were far from ideal, the fact Melbourne could only muster two scoring shots after quarter-time suggests they wouldn’t have kept the goal umpires busy if playing under the roof at Etihad.

The Demons meagre firepower was reduced further mid-week, when forward Richelle Cranston was suspended for her hit on Lions midfielder Jamie Stanton, earning her the unwanted milestone of being among the first suspensions in the competition’s history.

Collingwood will be banking on Hope’s quiet game last week being an aberration, while skipper Steph Chiocci will play, having recovered from a heavy knock.

The Pies also won’t encounter a forward as dangerous as Carlton’s Darcy Vescio, who torched them for four goals. That fact alone might be enough to tip the scales in their favour.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the game from 7:40pm AEDT.