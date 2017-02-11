Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar: A-League live scores, blog

Melbourne City are on a downward spiral and need a win against the in-form Brisbane Roar to halt a poor run of form in the A-League. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm AEDT.
Brisbane are enjoying a great run of form at the moment, culminating in two very impressive performances over the past week.
Last Friday, Brisbane played some good football en route to a nil-all draw against Sydney FC before travelling and defeating Carlos Tevez’s Shanghai Shenua in the Asian Champions League.
Against the odds, the Roar managed to upset Shanghai 2-nil away from home and now approach tonight’s contest against City with plenty of confidence.
Fatigue however may prove to be a factor tonight for John Aloisi’s men, so it would not surprise to see the squad rotated somewhat in a bid to deal with fitness concerns of several key players.
City meanwhile have underperformed badly this season. They once again gave up a lead last week, this time against the Melbourne Victory, en route to a 2-1 defeat that really deflates hope for a top two finish.
To rub salt into the wound, key players Bruno Fornaroli and Tim Cahill are both out suspended after receiving red cards against the Victory. It remains to be seen if City possess the depth required to open up a well organised Brisbane back four.
A lot of responsibility will fall to the likes of Fernando Brandan and Bruce Kamau as City bid to revive their season. Brandan played well in a losing side last week and set up the opening goal for City with some good dribbling. If the Argentine can continue to build his form, then City may be a chance of securing a result tonight.
On form, Brisbane appear great value to secure their second win of the season against City. This is a team that is now beginning to build some nice combinations in attack. The growing influence of experienced Socceroo stars such as Brett Holman and Tommy Oar is serving Brisbane well and they should be too strong for an understrength City outfit.
Roar to win 2-1
8:09pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:09pm | ! Report
12′ – Sorensen with a simple save as the ball is struck straight at him from the freekick. Powerful effort nonetheless. Brisbane build from the back.
City 0
Roar 0
8:07pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:07pm | ! Report
11′ – Both teams struggling to find range with their passing. Brisbane win the freekick as Retre tugs the shirt.
City 0
Roar 0
8:06pm
Swanny said | 8:06pm | ! Report
City youngsters showing some speed early
8:04pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:04pm | ! Report
7′ – City moving possession around nicely. Asking Brisbane questions. Roar with the answers thus far. Kamau fouled.
City 0
Roar 0
8:00pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:00pm | ! Report
4′ – Caceres with an opening at goal here but his effort goes high and wide. Effort from outside the box. It was an opening.
City 0
Roar 0
7:58pm
Alan Nicolea said | 7:58pm | ! Report
2′ – Plenty on the line tonight for City. A win tonight will see them finish the week in third position on the table. A big leap from fifth position. Interesting to see how the Roar back up from a busy week thus far…
City 0
Roar 0
7:57pm
Alan Nicolea said | 7:57pm | ! Report
KICKOFF
City 0
Roar 0
7:55pm
Alan Nicolea said | 7:55pm | ! Report
Pierias is the 16 year old debuting for City tonight at the back. Ingham for Brisbane Roar is only 17. He also plays in defence.
City 0
Roar 0
7:53pm
Alan Nicolea said | 7:53pm | ! Report
A 16 year old player debuts for City tonight. Gee he must be a prodigy or something. 16! Both teams out now.
City 0
Roar 0
7:51pm
Alan Nicolea said | 7:51pm | ! Report
A season defining match awaits for City tonight as they host a Brisbane Roar team in great form. City are now in fifth position but can leapfrog Brisbane into third position on the table with a win tonight. They will have to fight though without Fornaroli and Cahill though and that appears a big ask. The Roar meanwhile can put pressure on Victory with a win tonight away from home. On form Brisbane look the goods here but City are a chance if they play to their potential. Join us and have your say right here on The Roar!