Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar: A-League live scores, blog

Melbourne City are on a downward spiral and need a win against the in-form Brisbane Roar to halt a poor run of form in the A-League. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm AEDT.

Brisbane are enjoying a great run of form at the moment, culminating in two very impressive performances over the past week.

Last Friday, Brisbane played some good football en route to a nil-all draw against Sydney FC before travelling and defeating Carlos Tevez’s Shanghai Shenua in the Asian Champions League.

Against the odds, the Roar managed to upset Shanghai 2-nil away from home and now approach tonight’s contest against City with plenty of confidence.

Fatigue however may prove to be a factor tonight for John Aloisi’s men, so it would not surprise to see the squad rotated somewhat in a bid to deal with fitness concerns of several key players.

City meanwhile have underperformed badly this season. They once again gave up a lead last week, this time against the Melbourne Victory, en route to a 2-1 defeat that really deflates hope for a top two finish.

To rub salt into the wound, key players Bruno Fornaroli and Tim Cahill are both out suspended after receiving red cards against the Victory. It remains to be seen if City possess the depth required to open up a well organised Brisbane back four.

A lot of responsibility will fall to the likes of Fernando Brandan and Bruce Kamau as City bid to revive their season. Brandan played well in a losing side last week and set up the opening goal for City with some good dribbling. If the Argentine can continue to build his form, then City may be a chance of securing a result tonight.

On form, Brisbane appear great value to secure their second win of the season against City. This is a team that is now beginning to build some nice combinations in attack. The growing influence of experienced Socceroo stars such as Brett Holman and Tommy Oar is serving Brisbane well and they should be too strong for an understrength City outfit.

Roar to win 2-1

Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm AEDT.