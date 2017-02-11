President Mumm: Wallabies lock elected to lead RUPA

Rebels hoping to use their freshness to advantage in Brisbane 10s

Dean Mumm has been elected to serve as the president of the Rugby Union Players Association (RUPA), taking over from Benn Robinson who stepped down last year.

Robinson made a statement showing his support for Mumm as his successor.

“Dean is an outstanding appointment as President of RUPA and I couldn’t be happier to leave the organisation in his intelligent, experienced and respected hands,” said Robinson.

“Dean’s career, which includes a stint in the United Kingdom as part of thirteen years as a professional player, has given him a great understanding of the game as a business and as a passion, and all professional players will no doubt benefit from his perspective and leadership.

“I was pleased to invest my time in recent years to advance the interests of the players and the game. Dean will similarly be called upon to be the champion of the players and it’s a position in which I firmly believe he will thrive.”

Mumm said he was excited to take on the role and help tackle some of the problems that the game currently finds itself facing.

“As today’s professional Rugby players, we are well aware of our obligations to help foster a better Australian Rugby for all stakeholders, and to leave behind that legacy for the next generation,” said Mumm.

“The game currently has a number of challenges that need to be confronted in 2017, and I look forward to getting involved in constructive discussions on how Rugby can do more than survive, but thrive within the Australian sports marketplace.”

Shannon Parry has moved from being a co-opted director to a role was women’s sevens director, replacing retired Gemma Etheridge, with Stephen Moore to replace Parry in her role, pending ratitifcaiton at the next board meeting.

RUPA Board

Chairman: Bruce Hodgkinson SC

President: Dean Mumm

Player Director – Brumbies: Scott Sio

Player Director – Force: Matt Hodgson

Player Director – Rebels: Tom English

Player Director – Reds: James Slipper

Player Director – Waratahs: Bernard Foley

Sevens Director, Men’s: Ed Jenkins

Sevens Director, Women’s: Shannon Parry OAM

Co-Opted Director: Sally Fielke

Co-Opted Director: Adam Wallace-Harrison

Co-Opted Director: To be ratified (Stephen Moore)

Chief Executive Officer: Ross Xenos