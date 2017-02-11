Reds and Amor put off contract talks after drubbing: ‘I deserve nothing’

Messi and Neymar heading Down Under

Is this the worst own goal ever scored in the A-League?

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Adelaide United coach Guillermo Amor says he does not deserve to be offered a new contract.

Amor and club hierarchy have put off contract extension talks as Adelaide grapple with a woeful A-League title defence.

Perth Glory humiliated Adelaide 5-0 on Friday night, leaving the Reds anchored to the bottom of the ladder with just two wins this season.

Amor apologised to fans after Adelaide’s biggest home loss in A-League history.

The Spaniard, who took the Reds to their inaugural championship last season, says a fresh deal is far from his mind.

“I don’t deserve nothing in this moment,” Amor said. “I don’t deserve a new signed contract, I don’t deserve after the result, after the situation of the team.

“It’s not a good situation, it’s not good for Adelaide, it’s not good for me in this case.

“This moment, I don’t think in my future, I don’t think in my contract, I don’t think in the next year.

“Because my problem now is to win here today and to win here Friday (against) Newcastle, and (Asian) Champions (League).

“This is my mind now. This is a big problem. The future is tomorrow here to recover the team. Sunday here to recover the team and play well.”

Adelaide’s general manager of football Ante Kovacevic said the club was undecided on Amor’s tenure.

“The club, we have got to think: is he still the the right man taking us forward?” Kovacevic told Adelaide radio before Friday’s loss.

“And that is a consideration we need to make, the hierarchy need to make.

“Obviously he is proven last year but we need to definitely take into account the results this year too.”

Kovacevic said the club and Amor had agreed to a “pause” in negotiations until later this month.

Amor’s contract expires at the end of May.

“We have had a bit of a pause on discussing the future but this month there definitely should be some movement on that position,” Kovacevic said.

“In our round-ball code we pull the trigger very quickly on coaches.

“It’s just something that really needs to be thought out and not rushed.”