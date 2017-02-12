Brisbane Tens: Day 2 live scores, blog

It’s Day 2 of the Brisbane Tens where the inaugural champion will be named. Join The Roar for all the action with the first game kicking off at 11am AEDT.
The Panasonic Wild Knights were the surprise packets on day one of the tournament. They gained plenty of admirers with wins over Australian Super Rugby sides the Waratahs and Rebels.
They started the tournament at $41 and will be one of the sides hoping to be at the business end of the tournament.
These were all the results yesterday:
1pm: Rebels 19-5 Chiefs
1.28pm: Wild Knights 15-5 Waratahs
1.56pm: Reds 17-17 Blues
2.29pm: Bulls 14-10 Force
2.57pm: Brumbies 7-14 Highlanders
3.30pm: Samoa 7-12 Crusaders
4.33pm: Rebels 12-17 Wild Knights
5.01pm: Force 12-19 Hurricanes
5.33pm: Chiefs 26-14 Waratahs
6.01pm: Brumbies 10-0 Toulon
7pm: Reds 0-28 Crusaders
7.28pm: Blues 14-27 Samoa
8pm: Highlanders 13-5 Hurricanes
8.28pm: Brumbies 7-5 Bulls
8.56pm: Force 7-5 Toulon
Journalists and pundits were quick to slam day one of the tournament with scorching temperatures leading to a lower than expected crowd. In shaded parts of the ground there seemed to be a good crowd in overall.
One of the other criticisms was the lack of All Blacks players, who were made ineligible for the tournament. Regardless, day one featured some exciting play, that would have whet the appetite of rugby fans.
Day 2 kicks off with the Waratahs up against the Rebels. With both sides going down to the Wild Knights they will be desperate for a win this morning.
The full slate of matches for today is:
11am: Rebels v Waratahs
11.27am: Chiefs v Wild Knights
11.54am: Reds v Samoa
12.22pm: Blues v Crusaders
12.50pm: Hurricanes v Toulon
1.17pm: Highlanders v Bulls
1.48pm: Quarterfinal 1
2.22pm: Quarterfinal 2
2.56pm: Quarterfinal 3
3.30pm: Quarterfinal 4
4.31pm: Semifinal 1
4.57pm: Semifinal 2
6.40pm: Grand final
One thing for sure is we have a jam packed day of rugby ahead of us. So be sure to check into The Roar for all the action on day two of the Brisbane Tens.
11:17am
Brent Ford said | 11:17am | ! Report
’12 – Rebels 7 vs Waratahs 14
The Tahs with a chance to extend their lead as they get a penalty 22m out.
11:14am
Brent Ford said | 11:14am | ! Report
’10 – Rebels 7 vs Waratahs 14
We are back after half time, Reid with the shot causes the turnover!
11:12am
Brent Ford said | 11:12am | ! Report
Half Time – Rebels 7 vs Waratahs 14
Naiyaravoro finds space, this should be fun! Except he is met with a big tackle by Naivalu, now a bit of frenetic play. Jones with fresh legs finds space, he chips over the top and will score under the posts, he converts and right on half time the Tahs score a crucial try.
11:09am
Brent Ford said | 11:09am | ! Report
‘8 – Rebels 7 vs Waratahs 7
Meehan trying to be cheeky and find a double, he grubbers for the corner but was unable to get to it first so a 22m restart from the Tahs.
It’s sent long downfield, Stirzaker is smashed by Lucas, advantage is taken. Reid finds a gap, now a clever grubber it finds Smith and just as you think there is going to be a try the Rebels bottle it.
Lucas with his tackle above the horizontal has been sent to the bin. Hanson it was who dropped the ball heading for the line.
11:09am
Rick Diznek said | 11:09am | ! Report
More unfortunate for attendance is that it is a rugby union tournament…
11:10am
Brent Ford said | 11:10am | ! Report
Well the tournament has obviously peaked your interest somewhat or you wouldn’t be here.
11:11am
Rick Diznek said | 11:11am | ! Report
Hardly I just like a laugh lol. Thanks for providing it.
11:13am
Brent Ford said | 11:13am | ! Report
Nice excuse.
11:06am
Brent Ford said | 11:06am | ! Report
‘6 – Rebels 7 vs Waratahs 7
Robinson found some space but he runs out of it as quickly as he found it and now a few penalties for the Rebels.
11:04am
Brent Ford said | 11:04am | ! Report
‘4 – Rebels 7 vs Waratahs 7
Some fast rugby being played here, Meehan after the turnover takes off and scores under the posts! We should be all level here. We are as the conversion is successful.
11:03am
Rick Diznek said | 11:03am | ! Report
Another 52,500 hidden in the shade today?
11:06am
Brent Ford said | 11:06am | ! Report
No one was expecting 52,000 to come and watch the games. It is simply unfortunate the tournament has coincided with an unbearable heatwave.
11:10am
Rick Diznek said | 11:10am | ! Report
Didn’t stop a full house turning up to an NRL trial on the Sunshine Coast where it was hotter.
11:13am
Brent Ford said | 11:13am | ! Report
What 10,000 people? Ha!
11:17am
Rick Diznek said | 11:17am | ! Report
That’s what the ground holds. You got the same number yesterday in a 52,500 seat stadium. Hahahaha
11:03am
Brent Ford said | 11:03am | ! Report
‘3 – Rebels 0 vs Waratahs 7
The conversion successful, Hegarty with the first seven points here.
11:02am
Brent Ford said | 11:02am | ! Report
‘2 – Rebels 0 vs Waratahs 5
Good start from the Rebels but an error ends their good bit of play. Lucas is taken high so there is an advantage for the Tahs, Hegarty finds some space and he races away to score a wonderful solo try.
10:59am
Brent Ford said | 10:59am | ! Report
Heading for tops of 38 today so it is going to be a scorcher in Brisbane. Can the Wild Knights re-produce yesterdays heroics?
We are not far away from the first game here today.
The Rebels will line-up with a side more akin to their proper Super Rugby side. I am keeping my eye on Reece Robinson in this one, the Waratah’s flyer will look to impress, and of course Lote Tuqiri will come off the bench for the Waratahs.
10:54am
Brent Ford said | 10:54am | ! Report
Morning all, a fantastic day of rugby ahead. Coming up we have the Rebels and Waratahs to kick off the day.