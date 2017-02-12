Brisbane Tens: Day 2 live scores, blog

It’s Day 2 of the Brisbane Tens where the inaugural champion will be named. Join The Roar for all the action with the first game kicking off at 11am AEDT.

The Panasonic Wild Knights were the surprise packets on day one of the tournament. They gained plenty of admirers with wins over Australian Super Rugby sides the Waratahs and Rebels.

They started the tournament at $41 and will be one of the sides hoping to be at the business end of the tournament.

These were all the results yesterday:

1pm: Rebels 19-5 Chiefs

1.28pm: Wild Knights 15-5 Waratahs

1.56pm: Reds 17-17 Blues

2.29pm: Bulls 14-10 Force

2.57pm: Brumbies 7-14 Highlanders

3.30pm: Samoa 7-12 Crusaders

4.33pm: Rebels 12-17 Wild Knights

5.01pm: Force 12-19 Hurricanes

5.33pm: Chiefs 26-14 Waratahs

6.01pm: Brumbies 10-0 Toulon

7pm: Reds 0-28 Crusaders

7.28pm: Blues 14-27 Samoa

8pm: Highlanders 13-5 Hurricanes

8.28pm: Brumbies 7-5 Bulls

8.56pm: Force 7-5 Toulon

Journalists and pundits were quick to slam day one of the tournament with scorching temperatures leading to a lower than expected crowd. In shaded parts of the ground there seemed to be a good crowd in overall.

One of the other criticisms was the lack of All Blacks players, who were made ineligible for the tournament. Regardless, day one featured some exciting play, that would have whet the appetite of rugby fans.

Day 2 kicks off with the Waratahs up against the Rebels. With both sides going down to the Wild Knights they will be desperate for a win this morning.

The full slate of matches for today is:

11am: Rebels v Waratahs

11.27am: Chiefs v Wild Knights

11.54am: Reds v Samoa

12.22pm: Blues v Crusaders

12.50pm: Hurricanes v Toulon

1.17pm: Highlanders v Bulls

1.48pm: Quarterfinal 1

2.22pm: Quarterfinal 2

2.56pm: Quarterfinal 3

3.30pm: Quarterfinal 4

4.31pm: Semifinal 1

4.57pm: Semifinal 2

6.40pm: Grand final

One thing for sure is we have a jam packed day of rugby ahead of us. So be sure to check into The Roar for all the action on day two of the Brisbane Tens.