 

Croker’s knee prognosis not looking good

By ,

Tagged:
 , , ,

0 Have your say

    More Videos More League Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    Canberra skipper Jarrod Croker is set to miss the first three weeks of the NRL season after suffering a knee injury in the All Stars match.

    The World All Stars centre was taken from McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle on Saturday following a frightening incident in the 30th minute when his left leg buckled under him in a three-man tackle.

    Croker tweeted the poor prognosis on Saturday, following the Indigenous All Stars team’s 34-8 win over the World side.

    “Thanks for all the kind messages of support, it means a lot,” Croker wrote.

    “Dislocated knee cap, very disappointing! Hopefully around 6 weeks (out).”

    Croker immediately looked in pain and pounded the turf in frustration after the injury.

    At this stage he is scheduled to return when Canberra head north to play Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium in round four.

    Croker’s loss is a body blow for Ricky Stuart’s Raiders who are highly fancied following their second-place finish last year.

    Croker was not the only player to suffer a potentially concerning injury.

    World All Stars captain Jake Friend limped from the field in the first half, however later returned and dismissed it as just a cork.

    His Sydney Roosters teammate Blake Ferguson also hobbled from the field, however he told the Nine Network he had suffered a contusion.

    © AAP 2017
    G'day Roarers – you might have noticed that The Roar has received a little facelift! We've done all we can to ensure this upgrade doesn't cause any issues, but if you notice anything out of the ordinary when using the site, please get in touch.