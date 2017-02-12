Croker’s knee prognosis not looking good

Footy backflip is the most creative way to avoid a tackle

Indigenous All Stars come out smoking

Thurston rules the World in All-Star match up

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Canberra skipper Jarrod Croker is set to miss the first three weeks of the NRL season after suffering a knee injury in the All Stars match.

The World All Stars centre was taken from McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle on Saturday following a frightening incident in the 30th minute when his left leg buckled under him in a three-man tackle.

Croker tweeted the poor prognosis on Saturday, following the Indigenous All Stars team’s 34-8 win over the World side.

“Thanks for all the kind messages of support, it means a lot,” Croker wrote.

“Dislocated knee cap, very disappointing! Hopefully around 6 weeks (out).”

Croker immediately looked in pain and pounded the turf in frustration after the injury.

At this stage he is scheduled to return when Canberra head north to play Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium in round four.

Croker’s loss is a body blow for Ricky Stuart’s Raiders who are highly fancied following their second-place finish last year.

Croker was not the only player to suffer a potentially concerning injury.

World All Stars captain Jake Friend limped from the field in the first half, however later returned and dismissed it as just a cork.

His Sydney Roosters teammate Blake Ferguson also hobbled from the field, however he told the Nine Network he had suffered a contusion.