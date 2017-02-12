Fremantle Dockers vs Brisbane Lions: AFL Women’s live scores, blog

GWS star Nic Barr talks about a typical day in the life of an AFLW player

The Fremantle Dockers and Brisbane Lions will close out the second round of AFL Women’s on Sunday Night. Join us on The Roar from 7:05pm AEDT for live scores and a blog of the match.

The AFL Women’s competition has seen good crowds in Melbourne and Adelaide. Now it’s Perth’s turn, and we’ll be looking with interest on both sides of the fence to see the interest that’s been generated in the West.

On the field, there’s plenty to keenly anticipate about this game. Fremantle, one of the title favourites, will be looking to bounce back after a first round loss. Their visitors, the Brisbane Lions, look like a surprise packet after their shock win against the Demons last week.

Fremantle will enjoy being on their own side of the Nullabor this week. It was a tough draw that sent them to Western Oval and an opening-round clash with the Bulldogs.

Melissa Caulfield landed a goal in the first quarter, but the Dockers would not score another and went down by 32 points. A string of behinds in the second term would prevent them from gaining any momentum, and the Bulldogs pulled away after half time.

But there were positives for the Dockers, which they’ll be looking to build on this week.

Keep an eye on midfielders Kara Donnellan and Belinda Smith. They were ball magnets last week, and the Dockers will be looking for even more possessions this week to drive the ball forward.

Ruckman Gemma Houghton impressed in the hit-outs last week, and her work in the tap department will go a long way if the Dockers are to get first use of the ball tonight.

It’s the second week on the road for Brisbane. But being on the road didn’t hurt the Lions last week, when they recorded a well-earned 15-point win against Melbourne at Casey Fields.

The game was memorable for a wild thunderstorm that caused play to be delayed. But the Lions controlled the game after the break, holding the Demons scoreless for the rest of the afternoon.

On an afternoon when goals were hard to come by, Sabrina Frederick-Traub’s major score just before half-time swung the momentum the Lions’ way.

She looks an excitement machine up forward, and some critical marks shortly before three-quarter time seemed to put the Lions in a commanding position and lock the Demons out of the contest.

Time and again Emily Bates cleared the ball out of defence, and she’ll again be a player to watch tonight as the Lions will be looking to keep it tight and tough.

Samantha Virgo will be another one to watch in the last line of defence. And for a drive forward, Brittany Gibson and Jessica Weutschner will be players to keep tabs on.

Another X-factor up forward could be Tayla Harris. The marquee player didn’t have a big influence last week, but she’ll be keen to bounce back this time round.

In such a short season, every game is critical – this one especially so.

A Dockers win will see both teams on one win and one loss, joining Melbourne and Western Bulldogs in a congested middle of the ladder, still within striking distance of the top two.

But if the Lions get up, they’ll join Adelaide and Carlton on top of the ladder, while the Dockers will be left languishing two games off the pace.

With the high stakes, and the home ground advantage, I’m tipping the Dockers to get up tonight. But Brisbane have surprised me once already, and will be keen to do so again.

The match starts at 7:05pm AEDT Sydney time tonight. Join us live for coverage of the match. Leave your thoughts, observations, opinions and cyber-barracking in the comments below as another big game of women’s footy unfolds.