Highlights: Mariners punish WSW to open A-League race

Two second-half goals from Roy O’Donovan have stretched Western Sydney’s dismal Spotless Stadium record and lifted Central Coast to within two points of the A-League’s top six.

Everything looked dead against a third consecutive victory for the ninth-placed Mariners on Sunday, but Paul Okon’s youthful outfit regathered composure after a poor first half to reign 2-0 and consign the Wanderers to a fifth winless game at their temporary home.

The former wooden spoon favourites are now level on points with Wellington and just one adrift of seventh-placed Newcastle, who can knock the Wanderers out of sixth spot with a win or draw against Melbourne Victory on Monday night.

Striker Brendon Santalab was a surprising absence from the starting line-up, left to warm the bench despite his double in last weekend’s 3-1 win in Wellington.

In his place, Mitch Nichols played out of position on his 200th A-League appearance and was everywhere, creating numerous chances as his team controlled possession and kept the Mariners in their own half.

Early on, Nichols forced Mariners goalkeeper Paul Izzo into a scrambling save before chasing down a ball and whipping in to the advancing Terry Antonis, whose shot was off target.

But the Wanderers then struggled in attack and after no goals came from eight first-half corners, Western Sydney’s supporters group the Red and Black Bloc erected a sign urging their team to “Shoot!”.

The Mariners were the ones to take it on board after the break as Fabio Ferreira bobbled the ball to O’Donovan, whose shot was blocked by Wanderers ‘keeper Vedran Janjetovic.

The Irishman would get on the scoreboard, but not until after Santalab missed an absolute sitter.

Minutes after coach Tony Popovic withdrew Antonis on the hour to introduce his veteran, Santalab shot wide from point-blank range after an excellent Jack Clisby cross.

They were chastened moments later when Jonathan Aspropotamitis pulled down O’Donovan in the box and the latter converted the penalty.

The Mariners’ second came in open play and courtesy of fine lead-up work from skipper Nick Montgomery, whose through ball found O’Donovan – and then the back of the net.

“We weren’t good in the first half, we limited the Wanderers to any real big opportunities but we didn’t really use the ball and turned it over far too often,” Central Coast coach Okon said.

“We improved in the second half … we looked a threat every time we went forward.”

Popovic only saw one winner for the first 60 minutes.

“And when it went 1-0 down the game became open and you could tell it could go either way, which played into Central Coast’s hands,” said Popovic, who felt the penalty was a 50-50 decision.

“We’re struggling to get a win at our new venues, and today was another, so it’s a bit of the same old at Spotless unfortunately.”