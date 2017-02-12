India vs Bangladesh: International cricket, 1st Test – Day 4 live scores

'What are you doing?': 3rd umpire controversially gives batsman not out

Bangladesh might have started a fightback of sorts yesterday in Hyderabad, but it’s unlikely to be enough against a rampant India outfit who may have no option but to enforce the follow-on. Join The Roar for live scores of Day 4 from 3pm (AEDT).

India were the dominant force of the match over the first two days, running up a mammoth first innings total on the back of a Virat Kohli double-century.

With Murali Vijay and Wriddhiman Saha also going past the century mark and some handy contributions, including 83 from Cheteshwar Pujara and 82 from Ajinjya Rahane, India would eventually declare at 6 for 687 from 166 overs.

It was a monstrous first innings score and essentially ensured the hosts wouldn’t be losing the Test match, but on a pitch that appeared to be doing very little, Bangladesh’s spinners unable to extract anything from it, the match looked destined for a draw.

The run chase began solidly, but a wicket right at the end of Day 2 left Bangladesh hanging in a precarious position.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, wickets fell with regularity on Day 3, with most of their batsmen making starts and all getting into double figures, but none pushing on for the big century they so badly needed.

They were 4 for 109 at one point and in danger of being knocked over before the day was out, but Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan and captain Mushfiqur Rahim made decent scores to save the innings from an outright shocking score.

Hasan made 82 before falling to the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin, while Rahim sat not out on 81 at stumps, with spin bowler Mehedi Hasan doing a good job to be 51 not out at the other end.

This is the last real partnership Bangladesh are going to be able to form confidently though, so they at least need to take them past the follow-on score, something that will be difficult to do given they are 6 for 322 and still 155 runs away.

There is still very little in the pitch though, with it playing slow. It’s benefiting neither spinners or quicks and runs are there to be made, as has been shown repeatedly throughout the match.

Day 4 Prediction

India are in a strong position and it’s difficult to see Bangladesh making the follow-on target. Given the time left in the match and the way the pitch is playing India may be left with no option but to enforce it and bowl again.

To bat again and give their bowlers a break, they must take wickets quickly and then hope to score a quickfire 250 throughout the afternoon, leaving themselves about four session to knock the tourists over.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of Day 4 from 3pm (AEDT)