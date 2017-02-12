Kevin Durant has answer as OKC fans boo

Take a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl commercials

Kevin Durant rubbed salt in the wounds of once-adoring fans who booed his every touch as he scored 34 points in his NBA return to Oklahoma City.

Durant had the last say as he led Golden State Warriors to a 130-114 thrashing of his former team Olklhoma Thunder on Saturday.

It was Durant’s first game back at the venue where he spent eight seasons while leading the Thunder to the NBA Finals in 2012 and winning the NBA MVP award in 2014 before joining the big western conference rivals as a free agent last summer.

The crowd, with banners declaring him a “traitor” and “snake”, jeered him loudly during pre-game warmups, starter introductions and whenever he touched the ball and the emotion also spilled onto the court.

At one point in the third quarter, Durant and Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook yelled at each other as they walked toward their benches during a timeout. Later in the third quarter, Oklahoma City’s Andre Roberson fouled Durant hard, and the two got in each other’s faces and were called for double technicals.

Westbrook finished with 47 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in alosing cause.

It was Golden State’s third convincing win over the Thunder in three meetings this season. The Warriors won the first two meetings by 26 and 21 points in Oakland.

In Cleveland, journeyman Derrick Williams showed his versatility as a point guard in his debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 125-109 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Big guns LeBron James and Kyrie Irving scored 27 points apiece for the hosts.

Signed to a 10-day contract earlier this week, Williams, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 draft, could latch on for much longer with the NBA champions.

“We hope this is a long-term thing,” said James, who had called for a point guard to be signed.

“We hope this is a place that can help him grow and make the next step.

“He’s 25 years old – it doesn’t seem like it because I’ve been hearing his name for so long. He hasn’t even gotten to his prime yet.”

In Philadelphia, the lowly-ranked Phildapelphia 76ers snapped the Miami Heat’s season-best 13-game winning streak with a 117-109 home victory despite playing without injured star Joel Embiid.

Embiid missed his ninth straight game due to a bone bruise on his left knee and copped a private reprimand from coach Brett Brown after being caught on video dancing shirtless on-stage at a Meek Mill concert.

In Indianapolis, Milwaukee’s backups made all the difference in a 116-100 win over Indiana.

Giannis Antetokoumpo had 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to lead the Bucks, and the reserves combined for 55 points in Milwaukee’s second straight road victory after losing seven in straight away from home last month.

In Houston, James Harden scored 40 points in three quarters and the Houston Rockets never trailed in a 133-102 victory over the short-handed Phoenix Suns.

In Charlotte, Blake Griffin had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Austin Rivers scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half and the Clippers beat the Charlotte Hornets 107-102.