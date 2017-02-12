Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League live scores, blog

Is this the worst own goal ever scored in the A-League?

Liverpool boast just the single victory so far this year, and that was an uninspiring one against League Two’s Plymouth Argyle, which they eventually got at the second time of asking.

It is clear to just about everybody that Jurgen Klopp’s men are currently lost deeply within a slump. They have yet to find their way out of it.

A hard fought draw with runaway league leaders Chelsea was meant to be the catalyst for a turnaround in their form, however they then lost 2-0 to Hull City.

The Tigers have undoubtedly been rejuvenated under the stewardship of new manager Marco Silva, but the Reds performance simply wasn’t up to scratch.

Reports after that match suggested Klopp let his players know that a similar display would not be tolerated again this season.

It will be interesting to see what type of reaction, if any, this warning generates from his players.

A season previously so full of positivity has fallen by the wayside somewhat after a dreadful January. The focus was on a title challenge after their New Year’s Eve win over Manchester City, however since then the Reds have gradually slid down the league standings.

A loss against Spurs on Saturday in the late kick-off will leave them seven points behind their London opponents, while it will push them even further away from the top four positions. A place back in the Champions League is absolutely vital to the side’s prospects of a successful rebuild.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino’s men will arrive on Merseyside in confident mood. They have steadily improved over the season and have now moved themselves up to second spot in the table. They haven’t lost in their last six fixtures in the league – during that same league spell Liverpool have won just once.

Due to this fact Spurs should go into the game as favourites, as along with Chelsea and Everton they are currently the most in-form side in the competition.

In the build-up to the game, Pochettino spoke of not underestimating Liverpool though. This is because despite their recent struggles, Klopp’s team still maintain a superior record against their top six rivals this season. Incredibly, they have played seven matches and lost none against the so-called ‘top’ sides.

Spurs’ manager was also keen to point out that a victory was desperately needed, if they are to have any chance of catching Chelsea. A draw simply will not do, as it will only further the points differential between them.

“It is a big gap – a massive nine points- but it is not decisive,” he told Sky Sports.

Heading into the showdown, Spurs will be without a number of vital first teamers – perhaps none more so than left back Danny Rose. He offers a significant threat going forward, so his pace and vision would have caused plenty of problems for a Liverpool defence which has constantly struggled against such players on the counter.

The England international went off injured against Sunderland and it is still unknown exactly how long he will be kept on the sidelines for. He will be joined there though by the likes of Jan Vertonghen and Erik Lamela who are also key absences.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are basically at full strength in regards to their first 11. Philippe Coutinho hasn’t hit the same heights since his return from injury, but coupled with the reintroduction of Sadio Mane, the spark shouldn’t be too far away from being reignited.

Squad players like Danny Ings and Marko Grujic remain long-term casualties. But Klopp essentially should be able to pick his original starting line-up from the beginning of the season for the first time in quite some time against Spurs.

Join The Roar from 4:30am AEDT Sunday for all the action in the live blog.