Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League live scores, blog

Liverpool welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield in what promises to be an absorbing encounter. Join The Roar from 4:30am AEDT Sunday for all the action in the live blog.
Liverpool boast just the single victory so far this year, and that was an uninspiring one against League Two’s Plymouth Argyle, which they eventually got at the second time of asking.
It is clear to just about everybody that Jurgen Klopp’s men are currently lost deeply within a slump. They have yet to find their way out of it.
A hard fought draw with runaway league leaders Chelsea was meant to be the catalyst for a turnaround in their form, however they then lost 2-0 to Hull City.
The Tigers have undoubtedly been rejuvenated under the stewardship of new manager Marco Silva, but the Reds performance simply wasn’t up to scratch.
Reports after that match suggested Klopp let his players know that a similar display would not be tolerated again this season.
It will be interesting to see what type of reaction, if any, this warning generates from his players.
A season previously so full of positivity has fallen by the wayside somewhat after a dreadful January. The focus was on a title challenge after their New Year’s Eve win over Manchester City, however since then the Reds have gradually slid down the league standings.
A loss against Spurs on Saturday in the late kick-off will leave them seven points behind their London opponents, while it will push them even further away from the top four positions. A place back in the Champions League is absolutely vital to the side’s prospects of a successful rebuild.
Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino’s men will arrive on Merseyside in confident mood. They have steadily improved over the season and have now moved themselves up to second spot in the table. They haven’t lost in their last six fixtures in the league – during that same league spell Liverpool have won just once.
Due to this fact Spurs should go into the game as favourites, as along with Chelsea and Everton they are currently the most in-form side in the competition.
In the build-up to the game, Pochettino spoke of not underestimating Liverpool though. This is because despite their recent struggles, Klopp’s team still maintain a superior record against their top six rivals this season. Incredibly, they have played seven matches and lost none against the so-called ‘top’ sides.
Spurs’ manager was also keen to point out that a victory was desperately needed, if they are to have any chance of catching Chelsea. A draw simply will not do, as it will only further the points differential between them.
“It is a big gap – a massive nine points- but it is not decisive,” he told Sky Sports.
Heading into the showdown, Spurs will be without a number of vital first teamers – perhaps none more so than left back Danny Rose. He offers a significant threat going forward, so his pace and vision would have caused plenty of problems for a Liverpool defence which has constantly struggled against such players on the counter.
The England international went off injured against Sunderland and it is still unknown exactly how long he will be kept on the sidelines for. He will be joined there though by the likes of Jan Vertonghen and Erik Lamela who are also key absences.
Liverpool, on the other hand, are basically at full strength in regards to their first 11. Philippe Coutinho hasn’t hit the same heights since his return from injury, but coupled with the reintroduction of Sadio Mane, the spark shouldn’t be too far away from being reignited.
Squad players like Danny Ings and Marko Grujic remain long-term casualties. But Klopp essentially should be able to pick his original starting line-up from the beginning of the season for the first time in quite some time against Spurs.
5:14am
Mark Molyneux said | 5:14am | ! Report
43: Lucas heads well over from a corner- the Reds will be disappointed that chance didn’t fall to someone like Matip instead. Spurs starting to threaten a bit with some sustained possession around the oppositions box.
5:12am
Mark Molyneux said | 5:12am | ! Report
42: The English international has to get his skates on as through the middle looking to pick up a pass from Lallana. He manages to get there first and concedes a throwing. Only a few minutes left now in this first half.
5:09am
Mark Molyneux said | 5:09am | ! Report
Shot! Clyne is the unlikely shooter now as he drives one low into Loris’ chest. It was the result of a lovely bit of play from Liverpool with Firmino peeling out to the left and being deeply involved. The Brazilian has only occasionally operated through the middle so far, favouring instead to float around and drag the shaky Dier all over the place.
5:07am
Mark Molyneux said | 5:07am | ! Report
Son is brought down on the edge of the box by a stretching Milner.
Eriksen lines it up from just off centre but his effort is clipped over the bar. Coutinho gets a bit clever there as he kneels behind the five man wall to block the chance of any low effort sneaking through.
5:04am
Mark Molyneux said | 5:04am | ! Report
33: Loris gets away with one as he dwells on the ball at the back. The tireless Firmino closes him down and blocks the attempted clearance, The Frenchman just about has enough about him to clear on the second time. He is then called on to make a save against the lively Coutinho. Liverpool 2-0 Spurs
5:01am
Mark Molyneux said | 5:01am | ! Report
31: Son is the first man to be given a yellow card as his terrible attempt at a tackle catches Firmino on the thigh. Not a great minute or so for the South Korean.
Mane is nearly in a gain as he skins Davies- Dier lunges in and makes a vital stop though in his own box. Spurs are badly missing Rose.
4:59am
Mark Molyneux said | 4:59am | ! Report
Chance! For all of the Reds attacking threat they completely switch off at the back. Son finds himself one on one against Mignolet but the Belgian makes an excellent stop to keep his side’s 2-0 lead intact. This is an absolutely cracking gam.
4:56am
Mark Molyneux said | 4:56am | ! Report
Chances! Mane should have a hat trick! He nips in ahead of Davies and comes one on one with Loris. The keeper just manages to get a touch on it though and a corner is given.
Spurs are on the canvas here. Liverpool’s attacking trio are all over them. From the corner Mane lets fly but Loris gets a brilliant finger tip to turn it over the cross bar.
4:51am
Mark Molyneux said | 4:51am | ! Report
GOAL! My word, it is third time lucky as Mane scores again. He catches Dier on the ball and Lallan lets off a stinging dirve from the edge of the box, Loris palms it away, but Firmino is there to follow up. His effort is blocked, before Mane turns it in from close range. Liverpool are flying. Liverpool 2-0 Spurs