NBL semi-final fixtures: Who plays who, where and when

The NBL regular season has drawn to it’s conclusion, with the top four not being locked in until the final game of the season. This is The Roar‘s guide to the key information for the semi-finals.

The Adelaide 36ers have had their spot in the finals for weeks after securing the minor premiership, however the other three spots weren’t decided until this weekend as the Cairns Taipans, Illawarra Hawks and Perth Wildcats – in the last game of the season no less – booked their spot in the playoffs.

Adelaide 36ers (first) vs Illawarra Hawks (fourth)

Game 1: Thursday February 16, 7:30pm at Titanium Security Arena

Game 2: Sunday February 19, 3pm at WIN Entertainment Centre

Game 3: Thursday February 23 7:30pm at Titanium Secutiry Arena

Cairns Taipans (second) vs Perth Wildcats (third)

Game 1: Friday February 17, 7:30pm at Cairns Convention Centre

Game 2: Monday February 20 9:30pm at Perth Arena

Game 3: Friday February 24, 7:30pm at Cairns Convention Centre

The NBL semi-finals series are played over a best of three, in the home-away-home format, meaning the higher ranked team plays two games at home.

In a change from the last number of seasons, the final, between the two winners will be played in a best of five game format, again under the home-away-home-away-home model.

There is no doubting exactly how close the season has been, with the finals only decided thanks to series splits throughout the season, and just two victories separating second to seventh on the table.

The 36ers have been off the boil over the last couple of weeks, but it should be a high scoring, free flowing series against the Hawks, with both sides having some of the best offensive talent in the competition.

In the other semi-finals series, the Cairns Taipans will be looking to continue a run that no one saw coming against the Perth Wildcats who have made the finals for the 31st time in-a-row.

The Roar will have a live blog of every match in the NBL finals series.