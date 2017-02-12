Pulver: Brisbane Tens is here to stay

Australian Rugby Union boss Bill Pulver says the Brisbane Global Rugby Tens is here to stay, hailing the inaugural event as a resounding success.
Pulver described the tens, which kicked off on Saturday at Suncorp Stadium, as the “most powerful launch vehicle” for a domestic season he had ever seen.
A reasonable crowd was on hand for day one, despite searing 36 degree heat that prompted fears of a potential flop.
The ARU will capitalise on the presence of all five Australian franchises in Brisbane by launching the new Super Rugby campaign there on Monday.
“I love the tens concept,” Pulver said.
“I think it is the most powerful launch vehicle for a Super Rugby season that I’ve seen so far.
“The teams are obviously doing it in terms of the fun of playing in a tens event but also using it for trial matches, to finish off their strength and conditioning work.
“It’s great rugby to watch on TV. I’m enjoying watching it.”
There has been talk organisers Duco Events might consider a future swap with the NRL’s Auckland Nines, their other flagship summer event, which could move to another city after next year.
However, the Queensland state government has signed a four-year deal to keep the tens in Brisbane, where Australian rugby can actually benefit from the buzz generated and where Pulver would like to see it remain.
“It’s a big, big rugby market for us and a good market for this event to be held,” Pulver said.
“Presumably (the Queensland government) would be able to have a bit of say in terms of where it goes.
“New Zealand Rugby Union would have a bit of say, if they wanted it to go to Auckland, and I don’t know the answer to that.
“But absent a better plan, I really like the idea of this event staying in Brisbane.”
February 12th 2017 @ 12:12am
Rick Diznek said | February 12th 2017 @ 12:12am | ! Report
You just have to laugh at this guy. No wonder union fans are so delusional when the head of the joint is so far out in la la land. lol
February 12th 2017 @ 12:33am
Smithy said | February 12th 2017 @ 12:33am | ! Report
Hows your Rugby League World cup shaping up Rick? You know the one where if you arent good enough to play for one country you can go play for another country! You wonder why you guys cop it day after day!
February 12th 2017 @ 12:37am
In Brief said | February 12th 2017 @ 12:37am | ! Report
Hahahahaha… I just knew you were the one and only person who could have commented on this story at midnight. You maybe laughing at Pulver, but you’ve given me a real belly laugh tonight, thank you, D!