Pulver: Brisbane Tens is here to stay

Former NRL star scores try for Western Force on debut

Australian Rugby Union boss Bill Pulver says the Brisbane Global Rugby Tens is here to stay, hailing the inaugural event as a resounding success.

Pulver described the tens, which kicked off on Saturday at Suncorp Stadium, as the “most powerful launch vehicle” for a domestic season he had ever seen.

A reasonable crowd was on hand for day one, despite searing 36 degree heat that prompted fears of a potential flop.

The ARU will capitalise on the presence of all five Australian franchises in Brisbane by launching the new Super Rugby campaign there on Monday.

“I love the tens concept,” Pulver said.

“I think it is the most powerful launch vehicle for a Super Rugby season that I’ve seen so far.

“The teams are obviously doing it in terms of the fun of playing in a tens event but also using it for trial matches, to finish off their strength and conditioning work.

“It’s great rugby to watch on TV. I’m enjoying watching it.”

There has been talk organisers Duco Events might consider a future swap with the NRL’s Auckland Nines, their other flagship summer event, which could move to another city after next year.

However, the Queensland state government has signed a four-year deal to keep the tens in Brisbane, where Australian rugby can actually benefit from the buzz generated and where Pulver would like to see it remain.

“It’s a big, big rugby market for us and a good market for this event to be held,” Pulver said.

“Presumably (the Queensland government) would be able to have a bit of say in terms of where it goes.

“New Zealand Rugby Union would have a bit of say, if they wanted it to go to Auckland, and I don’t know the answer to that.

“But absent a better plan, I really like the idea of this event staying in Brisbane.”