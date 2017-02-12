We used our get out of jail cards: Jones

Former NRL star scores try for Western Force on debut

Elliot Daly’s try four minutes from time gave champions England a 21-16 victory over Wales in a pulsating Six Nations clash played at relentless speed amid an amazing atmosphere at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday.

England’s 15-match winning streak and hopes of a repeat grand slam looked over as they trailed late into a game which an inspired Wales dominated, but an errant clearance by Jonathan Davies allowed England to counter and Daly scuttled over in the corner.

They now top the Six Nations standings after two wins and with home games to come against Italy and Scotland before a last-day trip to Ireland, a second successive grand slam looks entirely achievable.

“We used all our get-out-of-jail cards there,” said England coach Eddie Jones, who was sacked as Australia coach last time he brought a team to Cardiff when the Wallabies lost in 2005.

“But we showed plenty of character and we always thought if we got possession we could get back into the game.”

It was a match played at a pace rarely seen in the Six Nations, and both sides managed to maintain it for almost the entire game.

England claimed the first try but Wales took a 13-8 lead into the break and the pace barely let up in the second half.

Jones reacted by throwing on some of his key finishers earlier than normal, with Jamie George and James Haskell sent into the fray after 48 minutes.

Wales coach Rob Howley matched him, sending on a fresh front row and replacement No.8 Taulupe Faletau.

Another penalty apiece made it 16-11 to Wales going into the final quarter and a 70-metre Dan Biggar interception run from his own line lifted the home crowd to new levels of delirium.

England came again but brilliant Welsh defence forced a turnover on their line.

The home fans rose to acclaim what they felt could be the match-winning moment but the roar stuck in their throats as Davies failed to find touch with his clearance and his shattered teammates were unable to muster any sort of chase.

England did not need a second invitation, tearing forward to send Daly over in the corner before Farrell showed his usual ice-cool nerve to convert and keep the double grand slam dream alive.

“It was a 75 minute performance from us. I think that was the difference in the end,” Wales captain Jones said.

“Ultimately we didn’t maintain that intensity for the whole of the second half.”