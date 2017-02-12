What’s next for Jarryd Hayne?

I don’t know Jarryd Hayne but, from all reports, he is a good guy.

However, he created waves again this week when he revealed that he’s not sure what is in store for him after this season with the Gold Coast Titans.

There’s rumours that he may be off to European rugby and Hayne himself was quoted as saying “I like to broaden my horizons”.

Well, from a sporting perspective, I don’t think European rugby is broadening Jarryd’s horizons enough.

In fact, I am ditching the traditional ball sports altogether and, tongue in cheek, suggesting Jarryd go for something more than a little different. So, Jarryd, if you are reading this, these sports are for you.

First off, ski jumping. Well, it ticks off the “different” criteria but, if you take out the height factor, this is right up Jarryd’s alley. Jarryd has great feet and, as long as he keeps them steady in flight, should be able to land these jumps more often than not. If Eddie the Eagle can do it, why not the Hayne Plane?

And, while I’m writing about the Hayne Plane, what about the Red Bull Air Race? This would be a marketer’s dream, imagine the Hayne Plane in a plane. This could be brilliant.

Next up as a suggestion is curling, you know that one played on ice when you roll a stone towards a target and need to keep sweeping your broom to control the stone. I’m not suggesting that Jarryd needs to sweep anything under the rug, but surely this is broadening his horizons.

I also think that synchronised swimming could be worth a crack. I’m not sure how Jarryd is as a swimmer but he must have done more than a few pool recovery sessions in his time. As long as he can hold his breath and put a peg on his nose, he’s got a shot.

Yes, I know, he’s male, and this represents a problem, but who knows? Women are playing AFL and doing a great job of it.

And, finally, fencing. Australia’s fencing stocks are limited and if Jarryd is still keen on an Olympics dream, this could be his ticket to Tokyo in 2020.

Now that I’ve probably offended everyone involved in a minority sport, its probably time to move on. But the sporting world is your oyster, Jarryd Hayne. Just think outside the square for your next adventure.

If anyone has got other suggestions for Jarryd, let us all know!