Why Besart Berisha is the A-league’s greatest ever

Is there a more polarising figure in Australian football than Besart Berisha? Love him or loathe him, there is no denying that he is one of the best players to have ever graced our shores.

Is he the greatest? I feel that there is one trait he possesses that elevates him above all the others.

Since his arrival to the league in 2011 at the Brisbane Roar, he has gone on to make a substantial impact in all of his five and a half seasons.

If you were to objectively look at his raw numbers and list of achievements, one could easily mount a strong case that he is the one of the best the A-league has ever seen.