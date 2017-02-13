On the front foot against breast cancer

'What are you doing?': 3rd umpire controversially gives batsman not out

The McGrath Foundation has been raising funds and supporting women in their battles with breast cancer for the last nine years.

The Foundation is the brainchild of Jane McGrath, who passed away from the disease in 2008. Her good friend and fellow ‘Ladies Stand’ companion, Tracy Bevan, is now carrying the baton, and the fire, for the Foundation.

She is easy to talk to, being from my neck of the woods in the UK, we swap anecdotes about whose town is worse as we settle onto a wobbly bar table next to the practice wickets at the SCG.

Originally from Stockport, near Manchester, Tracy Bevan is a northerner. For those who know, this means a lot.

Stoic in the face of adversity. A strong sense of community and family. Mates are important. Very important.

Tracy became friends with Jane while their husbands played cricket under the baggy green. Glenn, the metronomic fast bowler and Michael, the ‘finisher’, calm and steady at the crease.

I sense a strong friendship, built on foundations that go back into the 90s, on tour and at home, and on what can be a gruelling international circuit for cricketer’s wives.

Tracy, as a director and McGrath Foundation Ambassador, is here to promote the Foundation, now in it’s ninth year, and to help raise much-needed funds.

$390,000 gets one specialist breast care nurse and awareness campaigns such as the Pink Test, at the Sydney Cricket ground this week, go a long way to achieving the goals of the foundation.

I spoke to Tracy during the third session at the SCG on day two, a day of milestones for a few Aussie youngsters, vivid pink is the order of the day.

Firstly, I asked about the mission of the McGrath Foundation.

“Support and awareness are the twin pillars of what we are about. It is so important to catch this disease early and also support women who have breast cancer,” Bevan said.

“The McGrath Foundation funds 117 specialist breast care nurses, who in turn support about 50,000 women and their families. 87 per cent of these are in remote and regional areas. The active promotion of education programs into, not only schools, but communities, especially in remote and regional and remote parts of Australia is vital to our work.

“The Royal Flying Doctor Service are on board and have provided enormous help in accessing some pretty remote places, and supporting women in these places.”

She continues, “Where early detection happens, by the five-year mark, there is a 90 per cent survival rate. Our programs are aimed at all ages but particularly the under 40s down to school girls, not to teach about breast cancer, but to teach about breast cancer awareness.

“It’s about an everyday health regime, like brushing your teeth. We are trying to encourage women and girls to take charge of their own health. To enable the conversations between sons and mums, daughters, cousins whoever.”

Sadly the degree of self-awareness is not high. A recent study by the foundation uncovered that, while 75 per cent were aware of what breast cancer is, only 15 per cent of respondents were breast cancer aware across a range of criteria relating to cause, prevention and detection.

This is where Tracy sees the potential for further work and the increased use of technology that is within reach of girls and young women. The free app and website, ‘Curve Lurve‘, targets this group with information on when to check, how to check, and what to check for.

Similar to existing campaigns for skin cancer, it’s clear that general awareness needs raising among a wider age group, but especially in girls and young women, and some myths need to be dispelled.

“I was in the Cricket Australia box on day one and someone asked about wearing deodorant, or even underwired bras causing cancer. My 14-year-old daughter some time ago said the same, Bevan said.

“We need to get the right message out to people. Where should these conversations start? With your GP or your mother? It’s a resounding ‘mother-daughter’ conversation – checking, and then immediately visiting your GP if there is something not right.”

These messages are clear for women, of which breast cancer is the most prevalent of all the cancers in Australia, with one in eight women being diagnosed annually.

It’s not just the Sydney ‘Pink Test’ match that is the focus. Many initiatives across Australia are on apparent.

The Women in League program, where the NRL turns over a round of games to pink jumpers, socks, boots, and mouth guards, is one example. Fully supported by the National Rugby League and several corporate sponsors, again this gets the message out to a wider audience.

“It’s not just about cricket, even though it’s from a cricket background. Local fundraisers such as Pull On Your Socks encourages sports clubs, footy, league, cricket, netball in fact any sport that you wear socks!”

Maybe not Taekwondo, I suggest. Tracy laughs. I can see that she would have me paint my toenails pink if necessary. The Pink Stumps day, on February 18th this year, encourages cricket clubs to raise much needed funds for the Foundation.

Teams can register through the website and they receive game-day kit. It’s the simple things that are so effective. The image of grounds around the country with pink stumps is a strong one.

We turn to the future. “Next year is the tenth anniversary of the Pink Test, and appropriately it’s an Ashes series, with Jane being from Birmingham, this will be a big year.”

I agree. Are there any ideas to maybe expand into the UK?

“MacMillan Nurses cover the UK. We are still trying to fill 80 places for Breast Care Nurses here in Australia so our hands are quite full.”

I am reminded of the cost and at $390k to train up one nurse, it’s still a way off. I concur. With a day-night test, against the West Indies, scheduled in Birmingham for the English summer would this have some traction to promote the Foundation?

“The ECB are always very helpful, we would be interested in this, it being at Edgbaston, again that’s something to to think about.”

I add that maybe Lord’s wouldn’t be that keen on pink balls, stumps and floodlit Test cricket. “Maybe not.” Sydney does it really well though.

You can find out more about breast cancer awarness, education and hopefully donate to the foundation through www.PinkTest.com.au.

