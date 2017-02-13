Has Graham Arnold ever made this much sense?

When you haven’t lost a game all season and your team is humming along, it must be so easy to sound reasonable, measured and composed when talking to the media.

Guillermo Amor’s belief that he doesn’t deserve to be offered a contract extension with Adelaide United after another woeful performance on Friday against Perth is the kind of drama we normally get from coaches under intense pressure and scrutiny.

So far in season twelve of the A-League we have had one coach banned for roaring onto the pitch, arms flailing, fingers pointing and tongue wagging (I know I’ve written about Kenny Lowe’s arms before, but I love them).

We’ve had the Aloisi brothers accuse Adelaide United of spreading disruptive rumours about their pending arrival in Adelaide if Gui Armor does depart and Tony Popovic state an ambition to become the ‘best manager in the world.’

All good stuff really, for a variety of reasons and all fairly normal in the volatile and complex world of football.

Graham Arnold has, all the while, marched to a different beat, repeating a few slogans and mantras that, in the past, might have been perceived as cheerleading and cheap lip service, yet now appear as well thought out plans that look wonderful in their execution.

When Arnold took the reins in May of 2014, he set about rebuilding a club that was underperforming considering the financial and human resources at their disposal.

The end of the Frank Farina era was ugly and fans walked in protest. Not everyone thought Arnold would be a good fit for Sydney following his disappointing time in Japan.

His success at the Mariners was very much based on fostering a community feel within a ‘small’ club and grooming the talent at his disposal, trusting that it would pay dividends once it developed.

Their 2012-13 title was the ultimate dividend yet the successes across Arnold’s four years at the helm saw the players’ values increase markedly and they rightly sought greener pastures.

Money, opportunity and developmental advantages saw Alex Wilkinson, Danny Vukovic, Bernie Ibini, Matthew Ryan, Trent Sainsbury and Tom Rogic all leave the Club. The chances of keeping all of those names in the one team in Australia was never a reality.

They are all now better players for the overseas experience. A sad and counter-intuitive part of Australian football, is that we are so glad they left.

Interestingly, Wilkinson, Ibini and Ryan have all found their way back to Arnold, as has ‘cannonball’ Matt Simon who is used tactically and at times lethally by the manager.

Upon Arnold’s appointment at the sky blues, much was made of Sydney being a ‘big’ club. A phrase that does grate on me a little. The perceived extra pressure that pervades clubs like Melbourne Victory, Melbourne City and Sydney is insulting to other clubs.

There is heat everywhere; on managers, players and administrators. Mate-ship and camaraderie occur in the same way at all clubs and expectations are set high across the board.

Perhaps facilities may highlight one of the greatest chasms that exists in the league yet to label ‘big’ and ‘small’ is something we should be trying to avoid. Effectively we want all of our clubs to be big.

Arnold’s success at one of the ‘small’ clubs led to some questioning of his ability to work in the more, supposedly, highly pressurised environment of the Sky Blues.

If there is indeed a different feel and culture due to the size of Sydney, public expectations and the financial opportunities that exist, then Arnold has made a mockery of those concerns.

Michael Zullo spoke eloquently on radio during the week about the personal and intimate feel in the Club and expressed surprise upon his arrival from Melbourne City.

Initially expecting a big, cold entity where players and coaches were cut free at any moment, he found the opposite and spoke passionately about his time in Sydney.

Perhaps he too, had fallen victim to the so-called ‘big club’ syndrome.

Arnold’s first season in Sydney saw a grand final appearance, yet the seventh placed finish of 2015-16 was probably more reflective of where the squad stood depth wise.

Arnold has talked constantly of his intention to build a squad, to not rush signings, but to wait until the right man is available. After two and a half years the current squad is now his creation.

His desire to acquire two players in each position to ensure both depth and competition sounded a little far flung and unrealistic with a 2.6 million salary cap and limited depth in the player pool available.

However, the defensive challenges the Club has faced this season with transfers, injuries and suspensions has seen the vision of Arnold lived out in reality. Six players have played in the two central defending roles so far, an increase in that number might prove a bridge too far yet the squad has more than stood up to the challenge.

No doubt, the disappointment of no Asian Champions League Football will annoy Arnold and rob him of the ultimate acid test for his squad. 2018 however, looks assured.

Post match, Arnold reflects on the quality of the performance in terms of where it sits in comparison to other weeks. It’s an interesting approach. Something akin to a progressive raising of the bar throughout the season. He has been spot on in identifying his team’s best weeks and their less than polished performances.

There have been no outlandish statements that seem to contradict the actual events that took place on the field. He has been quietly spoken yet firm, honest yet typically cagey at times and completely affable throughout.

The Vedran Janjetovic departure wasn’t pretty, yet Arnold held poise throughout and the embers of what could have been a far more explosive situation have essentially vanished. I’m sure it was different behind closed doors, but image is everything.

Setting a goal of fifty-seven points for his squad was bold yet it now looks more than achievable with twenty-four points still on offer and only ten points needed to reach the target.

Perhaps he was a little conservative in his prediction, maybe 60 points or 60 three might have got tongues wagging.

The quality of his team is making both the questions presented to him and the answers he provides incredibly reasonable, measured and almost boring.

The set up for the finals looks so good at this point, that even a loss probably wouldn’t see Arnold launch into a tirade at the ‘presser’. Perhaps a horrendous decision would rile him up but I get the sense that the big picture is clearly in focus for the manager and he won’t risk a distraction.

That big picture is embodied in Arnold’s desire to turn Sydney FC into a Manchester United-like club. Laughable in part, yet within context and with the appropriations done to adjust for scale, I can see what he means.

With the ‘best manager in the world’ on our shores, a Manchester United-like club that will lure many of our best boys back from overseas and the massive increases in marketing revenue, membership and attendances that will follow, things look pretty good. Hey, if you’re going to dream, dream big I suppose.

The science of the Sky Blues’ play reflects the narrative of the coach. Let them have it, turn it over and pounce is not a new idea. Despite the simplicity of the plan, Arnold’s history with similar tactics and other managers failed attempts to break it down, the men in blue are in sync like no other A-League outfit.

It’s all clicked for Arnold so far this season and there appears to be little evidence to suggest anything to the contrary.

Sure Victory and Roar can knock them off the perch on any given day and that might just be the moment when Graham Arnold starts fretting and fuming, spitting and slurring and all this calm, serenity and composure gets thrown out the window and we can return to normal programming.

But right now, he is making so much sense.