Henriques comes out in defence of Nevill’s on-field chatter

NSW skipper Moises Henriques has defended Peter Nevill’s perceived lack of on-field chatter as the discarded gloveman continues his strong run of Sheffield Shield form for the Blues.

Nevill’s unbeaten 143 against Queensland at the weekend was his third Shield century in five matches since being axed from the Test team.

The 31-year-old has clocked up 487 runs at 97.40 after being replaced by Matthew Wade following Australia’s embarrassing defeat at the hands of South Africa in Hobart last year, when both his batting and banter came under fire.

Henriques said Nevill was lively between overs and always showed good body language when he kept.

“It’s not like he never says anything on the field, he still speaks a lot. It’s just not very audible,” Henriques told Sky Sports Radio.

“We still hear him as players and if he does say something to the opposition it actually carries a lot more weight because you know it means a lot more.

“There was a few moments yesterday (against Queensland) where he said a few choice words and it can get quite intimidating at times when you get Nevvie upset.”

Henriques admitted Nevill’s omission from Test duties had been a major boost to NSW’s Shield fortunes.

“He adds massive value to our team and our squad,” Henriques said.

“He probably wasn’t too happy with the (Test) selection.

“He’s one of my close mates. I always want to see him happy and see him playing for Australia.”

Henriques has also enjoyed a strong summer, with a career-best 265 against Queensland the high point of his Shield season where he has scored 558 runs at 69.75.

He played the final Test of Australia’s 3-0 series whitewash in Sri Lanka last year, his first call-up to five-day cricket since making his debut with three Tests in India in 2013.