 

Higginbotham set for Reds return after preliminary ARU investigation

By , Vince Rugari is a Roar Guru

    Queensland Reds recruit Scott Higginbotham is free to play in Tuesday night’s final pre-season trial after the Australian Rugby Union completed their investigation into his arrest.

    Higginbotham will face court on February 21 over the incident, and has been charged with assaulting a police officer and being found in a police establishment without a lawful excuse, but an ARU spokesperson said they were “comfortable” to allow him to return to the Reds’ fold.

    “There is a police matter which is ongoing and no determination on any sanctions will be made until that reaches a conclusion,” the spokesperson said.

