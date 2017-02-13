Kangaroos and Kiwis headed to Canberra for Anzac Test

Footy backflip is the most creative way to avoid a tackle

Canberra’s GIO Stadium will host this year’s ANZAC Test double-header between Australia and New Zealand on May 5.

The Kangaroos will face the Kiwis in what will be a prelude to the upcoming World Cup, while the Jillaroos also meet the Kiwi Ferns in the women’s rugby league Test.

“Canberra fans are always passionate so it will be great for them to be able to see international rugby league at its best,” NRL head of football Brian Canavan said.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga, who captained Canberra and Australia, was delighted with the announcement.

“It’s important to win against the Kiwis at any time but on this occasion there will be the added incentive of the World Cup,” Meninga said.

“The Kangaroos and I’m sure the Kiwis will be looking to put on the best performance possible to secure a win.

“It will be great to showcase Test football to Canberra.”