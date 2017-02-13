 

Kangaroos and Kiwis headed to Canberra for Anzac Test

By , Matt Encarnacion is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , , ,

0 Have your say

    More Videos More League Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    Canberra’s GIO Stadium will host this year’s ANZAC Test double-header between Australia and New Zealand on May 5.

    The Kangaroos will face the Kiwis in what will be a prelude to the upcoming World Cup, while the Jillaroos also meet the Kiwi Ferns in the women’s rugby league Test.

    “Canberra fans are always passionate so it will be great for them to be able to see international rugby league at its best,” NRL head of football Brian Canavan said.

    Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga, who captained Canberra and Australia, was delighted with the announcement.

    “It’s important to win against the Kiwis at any time but on this occasion there will be the added incentive of the World Cup,” Meninga said.

    “The Kangaroos and I’m sure the Kiwis will be looking to put on the best performance possible to secure a win.

    “It will be great to showcase Test football to Canberra.”

    © AAP 2017
    G'day Roarers – you might have noticed that The Roar has received a little facelift! We've done all we can to ensure this upgrade doesn't cause any issues, but if you notice anything out of the ordinary when using the site, please get in touch.