Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory: A-League live scores, blog

Following their emphatic derby win Melbourne Victory travel to Newcastle where a Jets team driven to claw their way back into the top six awaits them. Join The Roar from 7:30pm (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.
A heatwave across the state of New South Wales meant that this fixture was postponed from its initial kick off on Saturday, providing both teams with the opportunity to further recover from their equally thrilling matches last week.
The Victory toppled their neighbours in controversial fashion, scoring two late goals to seal the win and end a three-match losing streak.
It felt as though it was going to be yet another disappointing result for the Victory before the side sprung to life and set the derby alight in a frantic final fifteen minutes.
Newcastle meanwhile travelled to Perth where they went down in a five-goal thriller against the Glory.
Salt was added to the wounds of the Jets, who slipped out of the top six and were replaced by the Wanderers.
Newcastle however have provided their fans with a sense of optimism this season, putting in some impressive performances.
The club will hope that this season will be the one where their frustrating finals drought will come to an end.
The last time the Jets played finals was back in the 2009-10 season where the club finished sixth.
Since then the Jets have greatly stagnated, failing to break the glass ceiling and be genuine challengers for silverware.
However hope has once again surrounded this Newcastle outfit who have shown what they are capable on a number of occasions this season.
An area that the side have significantly improved on is their effort in front of goal.
The Jets scored the lowest amount of goals last season with a mere 28 goals, however a few tweaks to the system has seen a big improvement with the Jets scoring 26 goals after 18 rounds this season.
The Jets face a Victory side full of beans following their confidence boosting derby win.
This fixture will be perceived ominously by the visitors who have not enjoyed a lot of success at Hunter Stadium, only winning twice in their last ten matches in Newcastle.
The Victory however have recent history on their side coming out on top in three out of their last five meetings.
It was not too long ago that we saw these two sides take the field in Geelong where the Victory sealed the three points but it wasn’t without a few scares from the visitors who showed a bit of fight despite going down 4-2.
Victory’s front third put on a masterclass with Berisha, Rojas, Khalfalla and Troisi all getting on the scoresheet in what was an entertaining spectacle.
Both sides make two inclusions ahead of this match with Steven Ugarkovic returning from suspension for the Jets who also include Aleksandr Kokko in the side.
The pair of James Donachie and George Howard have meanwhile been included for the Victory. Donachie returns following the suspension he picked up against Sydney FC two weeks ago.
This fixture is also significant for one Andrew Nabbout whose rejuvenation has greatly coincided with Newcastle’s return to the promise land.
Nabbout has scored seven goals this season including an impressive brace against Melbourne City a few weeks ago, which has seen him stand out as Newcastle’s biggest threat up front.
The 24-year-old spent three seasons with the Victory where he burst onto the scene, however failed to cement his spot as a regular and was eventually transferred to the Jets where his career has since elevated to another level.
An important three points is on the line for both sides who have much to prove. The Victory are not counting themselves out of the Premiership race just yet and three points will go a long way in alleviating that confidence.
Jets meanwhile will hope to end a poor run of recent results against the Victory and jump inside the top six where they will do whatever means necessary to stay.
Despite the match being postponed the temperature could still play a part meaning that the management of the squads will be crucial.
Prediction
Victory 1-0
8:38pm
Athos Sirianos said | 8:38pm | ! Report
43′
Newcastle must be careful not to make too many silly mistakes in defence.
The Victory win their first corner of the match which is taken by Rojas and caught very well by Duncan coming off his line.
Jets – 0
Victory– 0
8:37pm
Athos Sirianos said | 8:37pm | ! Report
40′
Nick Ansell almost putting the ball into his own net after a great Hoffman delivery into the box deflecting off the Victory centre half and coming inches away from rolling into the goal.
Best chance of the match for the Jets.
Jets – 0
Victory– 0
8:35pm
Athos Sirianos said | 8:35pm | ! Report
38′
Nordstrand is brought down some 35 yards from goal by Nick Ansell who goes into the book. The Newcastle players protest saying that Nordstrand was the last man but it looks as though the referee made the right call.
The set piece is fired straight at the Victory wall and cleared out of harms way by the Victory.
Jets – 0
Victory– 0
8:33pm
Athos Sirianos said | 8:33pm | ! Report
37′
Poljak once again finds space in his attacking half however fails to execute the play to full effect with his attempt going well over the cross bar.
Jets – 0
Victory– 0
8:31pm
Athos Sirianos said | 8:31pm | ! Report
35′
Jason Hoffman is the second player that goes into the book. The fullback is shown a yellow card for a challenge on Mitch Austin.
Jets – 0
Victory– 0
8:30pm
Stevo said | 8:30pm | ! Report
Leilei is a good footballer and hopefully Jets can keep for next season. Certainly a smart player with plenty of skill.
8:36pm
Swanny said | 8:36pm | ! Report
Hoping yr right Steve. He’s keeping Wayne brown out the team who is very productive and a cracking shot at goal
8:37pm
tully101 said | 8:37pm | ! Report
pulling the strings very well, and he destroyed us a few weeks ago.quality footballer, surprised us all
8:30pm
Athos Sirianos said | 8:30pm | ! Report
33′
A few attempts in quick succession for the Jets coming from Ugarkovic and Lelei forcing Thomas into saves to keep the score deadlocked.
The Victory on the back foot it seems.
Jets – 0
Victory– 0
8:28pm
Athos Sirianos said | 8:28pm | ! Report
30′
A heart in mouth moment for Lawrence Thomas who comes well off his line to meet a bouncing ball and almost coughs it up as Nabbout comes steaming in forcing the Victory keeper to kick it out of play for a throw in.
Jets – 0
Victory– 0
8:26pm
Athos Sirianos said | 8:26pm | ! Report
29′
Great initiative from Mitch Austin to take the game on, bursting through out on the counter and would have been through on goal had it not been for Lachlan Jackson making a well timed tackle stopping his run.
Jets – 0
Victory– 0
8:23pm
Athos Sirianos said | 8:23pm | ! Report
25′
A breathtaking run from Andrew Hoole see’s the Jets winger walk through the Victory midfield with ease finding acres of space in midfield before ultimately being fouled by Rojas.
A great run that sums up the determination shown by the Jets so far in this match.
Jets – 0
Victory– 0
8:24pm
Swanny said | 8:24pm | ! Report
Hoole has improved out of sight . Become a better shot at goal and work on his left foot to be the complete player
8:19pm
Athos Sirianos said | 8:19pm | ! Report
23′
Melbourne are slowly starting to claw their way back into this match, lifting the tempo and looking dangerous in attack stringing passes together.
Jets – 0
Victory– 0