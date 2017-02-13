The Pies’ season hinges on health, defensive setup and new recruits

GWS star Nic Barr talks about a typical day in the life of an AFLW player

It is the 125th anniversary for the Collingwood Football Club this season, and four years since last playing finals football.

Compound that with the guillotine that favourite son and head coach Nathan Buckley, has positioned himself under, and you have all the ingredients for another intriguing year at the Holden Centre.

A successful AFL season consists of countless elements, however I have narrowed it down to the most influential factors affecting Collingwood’s 2017 season:

Form of Jamie Elliot

After bagging a team-high 35 goals in 2015, Elliot missed the entirety of last season due to back issues.

Athletic, influential, and a strong contested mark for his size, Elliot has the ability to be an instant game changer for Buckley’s forward set up. The proven match winner has enjoyed a solid pre-season, highlighted by his reassuring performance in the recent intra-club game, and could be the pivotal component to Collingwood’s success in 2017.

The pairing of Elliot and Alex Fasolo, along with emerging star forward Darcy Moore, is capable of leaving defenders shaking in their boots for years to come.

Key defensive setup

Perhaps the biggest question mark is the defensive setup Buckley will operate, particularly the key defensive pillars. The exits of Jack Frost, Nathan Brown, and Jonathon Marsh, have significantly tested the Pies depth down back, with the only replacement coming in the form of journeyman Lynden Dunn.

The return of Lachlan Keefe may not impact the back half, with reports suggesting he has been spending the pre-season training as a forward. This leaves the injury prone Ben Reid, veterans Dunn and Goldsack, and draftee Sam McLarty as the remaining key defensive stock.

The health of Reid and the performance of the entire back half is crucial to the Pies’ success to give their star-studded midfield and unique forward line a chance to return them to September action.

Brodie Grundy’s health

The form of Brodie Grundy in the latter half of 2016 was astounding, surpassing arguably all other young ruckman in the competition not named Max Gawn, through consistently dominant displays.

Grundy is integral to Collingwood’s prospects of finals football, however an injury to the South Australian could prove catastrophic due to their lack of depth in the ruck department. American Mason Cox, who has predominantly played as a key forward over his short career, is seemingly the backup ruck as it stands, with rookie listed 19-year-olds Mitchell McCarthy and Max Lynch, serving as the only other recognised ruckman.

Grundy’s continued development and health is therefore more important than ever in season 2017.

Impact of new recruits

The arrival of veterans Chris Mayne and Daniel Wells raised eyebrows throughout the football world, possibly signalling a loss of patience with the Pies rebuilding process.

With Buckley stating his job hinges on playing finals football in 2017, he will be heavily relying on the duo to produce their best football, whilst also playing a significant leadership role for the young group.

Wells’ polish and poise with the football will provide a much-needed link between the midfield and forward lines, which has been lacking in the previous few seasons. His quickness through the middle of the ground will complement the bevy of inside midfielders at Collingwood’s disposal, and barring injury, figures as a key cog in their elite midfield.

Mayne, in addition to former top five draft pick Will Hoskin-Elliot, bolster the Pies’ options forward of the ball, simultaneously providing much needed forward pressure.