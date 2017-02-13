Season 2017: Put your bets on and get in the queue

While nothing in life is certain and there is indeed a reason why bookmakers drive European cars and I bang around in a Toyota, there are still some things that are relatively assured.

Scouring the markets for the upcoming NRL season has unearthed some absolute ‘sure things’ that can’t be ignored.

While not intending to encourage wagering for those underage or the weak willed, there are vast sums of money to be made in 2017, if the odds appearing on my betting apps are anything to go by.

The Knights are shot folks. Not that I want them to be. Good club, long history and an excellent basis for the future in the youthful squad they have assembled. However, there is no way this group can haul themselves off the bottom of the ladder in 2017.

It’s hard to see the losses of Jeremy Smith and Akuila Uate being covered by the acquisitions of Jamie Buhrer, Rory Kostjasyn and Ken Sio. Ultimately the squad lacks the depth and class that translates to consistency in performance.

The odds of $1.67 for the Novocastrians to win the wooden spoon is more than tempting and deemed as charity by many, who see the Knights as cellar dwellers for at least one more year.

I’ll be investing.

The Bulldogs will be under a very intense microscope this year and their best hope might be to scrape into the bottom of the eight, yet they will not be a serious premiership threat.

The inexperience in the backline and the reliance on the Morris brothers to produce points isn’t sustainable over the long haul.

The backline acquisitions are potentially competent first-graders but will need at least twelve months to develop.

The ‘Dogs major problems, however, lie elsewhere. Without an increase in ingenuity and productivity around the halves they are, effectively, imposters once again.

Offering $1.88 about the ‘Dogs winning less than twelve games for the year is cash in the bank. Hurts me to say, but get on people, it’s a lock.

Josh Reynolds’ comment suggesting it is the players who are to blame rather than the coach is partly true. However, this team is Des Hasler’s creation and beast, so part of the limitations in attack are undoubtedly attributable to him as well.

Hasler will be clever enough to grind out a few wins and the aggressive pack will create some good results, yet it will all be something of a façade as the quality halves in other squads rise to the top at the pointy end of the season.

Seeing odds of around $2.20 for the Panthers to make the top four shocked me. They ‘are’ the real deal and no longer a team of youth and promise.

When you consider the extra year of experience and development that has taken place and throw in a sprinkling of new talent such as James Tamou, Tim Browne and Mitch Rein, it’s hard not to see the Panthers as top four locks.

Phil Gould has worked on allowing the talent to develop at a natural rate rather than forcing the Panthers to grow up too soon. They are ready and it’s an easy collect.

The Raiders automatic ascendency to the title that is being predicted by many, is simplistic and overstated and there are too many quality sides to offer odds of $9.00 to win the premiership.

In saying this, their position in the top four seems almost assured at $2.50. The squad is intact, with Paul Vaughan the most significant loss, yet even he was absent for periods last season with little or no impact.

Canberra have fed off an attacking mantra in recent times and Ricky Stuart was brought back home to add some steel and resolve in the forwards. The defensive improvements that have been made were noticeable and if continued, the Raiders will be close to the top rung of the ladder throughout the season.

Anyone who thinks that a new board and constant repetition of words like freshness and new can right the wonky ship that is Parramatta is kidding themselves.

The dysfunctional events of the recent past still linger and a couple of seasons of hard work will be far more valuable than rhetoric and fabricated redemption.

Josh Hoffman doesn’t plug all the gaps created by a handful of losses and odds of $17.00 to take the title are well under the reality.

In saying that, Parramatta won 13 games last season and they will improve on this haul in 2017. At $2.40 to make the eight, it’s time to get on. While they won’t win it, they will be huffing and puffing and scaring the heck out of most sides.

The lack of a real home ground is worrying, but ANZ isn’t a foreign land to them.

The Parramatta faithful need to see something tangible, some measurable signs that the Club can be a consistent player in semi final action.

With Brad Arthur at the helm, they seem to have the right man; respected and effective. However, has all the nonsense finally been dredged from the place or is another Semi Radradra affair looming as the winger plays out the final year of his contract before his move to French rugby?

For the game’s sake, I hope Radradra is fit, firing and committed to the cause. He is great to watch. Any off-field dramas will be magnified for the Eels, that is a logical reaction considering the past.

The potential derailing of another season of promise might just be the proverbial straw that breaks the back of very patient and loyal fans.

The ‘first coach sacked’ market is a sick and macabre one. This year it might just be the easiest money you can make. Paul McGregor will be lucky to see Round 10 if the Dragons continue with the style of play they produced in 2016.

The narrow attack, lack of speed around the ruck and punch through the middle were blatantly obvious. Tyson Frizell’s deserved selection for the Blues was due to his stand out performances in a poorly performing team.

It reminded me a little of Terry Lamb’s Dally M award in 1983. Playing with the eventual wooden spooners, his talent shone and was probably highlighted due to the lack of support around him.

The addition of Paul Vaughan might give them a boost in the middle of the field and Nene Macdonald will add speed and flair yet the losses of Ben Creagh and Mitch Rein don’t appear to have been addressed by the recruitment team. A poor start might see you cashing this one in by June.

The Warriors are poison for punters. If we all followed the so-called experts we would have done our dough season after season. Whether it be top four, premiership or top eight markets, everyone is waiting for the Warriors to fulfil the so called ‘potential’.

I keep hearing about the crack NYC team and the endless pool of talent that could make up a second side capable of winning that comp, but when are we ever going to see the fruits of the investment in locals and youth?

The short answer is 2017. The Warriors will make the eight and one man will be fundamental in their success. After an injury ruined 2016, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will blossom.

I can’t help the feeling that recent attention to other rookies and the young talent on show at the nines has caused a few to forget just how good this man is. Personally, I can’t wait to see him play.

At $1.65 to make the eight, the Warriors are a clear source of income in 2017. They have a more experienced Stephen Kearney in charge and his efforts to dispel the ‘Mr nice guy’ tag and get the men from across the ditch humming, will be key to the Warriors’ season.

The money on offer is lavish. The agencies seem to have spent a little too much time in the varied heatwaves across the country and failed to do due diligence.

Just between you and me, could you keep it quiet? Don’t forget to put your bets on though and I’ll see you in the queue in around nine months’ time.