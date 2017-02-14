Australian Super Rugby teams’ chances in 2017

The chances of any of the Australian teams lifting the Super Rugby trophy when the final is played on August 5 aren’t great.

Right now, before the season gets underway, you’ll get close to the following odds with the various betting agencies:

Waratahs: 13-1

Reds: 21-1

Brumbies: 21-1

Rebels: 51-1

Western Force: 251-1

Let’s take a look at why the the bookmakers have arrived at these odds.

Waratahs

Super Rugby champions in 2014 and beaten semi-finalists in 2015, the Waratahs came back to the pack in 2016, finishing tenth overall.

In 2017 they will once again be captained by Wallaby flanker Michael Hooper, but gone are Kurtley Beale, Wycliff Palu, Dave Dennis, Tatafu Polota-Nau and Benn Robinson.

Cameron Clark is their only notable signing, making the switch from the Australian Sevens team.

Reds

Since winning the title in 2011, it’s been a downhill ride for the Queenslanders, particularly their last three seasons. 2017 might see an improvement though, after the recruitment of Wallaby captain Stephen Moore, Quade Cooper and George Smith. Scott Higginbotham may also play a part, pending the implications of a recent off-field incident.

Liam Gill, Jake Schatz, Greg Holmes, Saia Fainga’a, Greg Holmes and Ben Daley will all be missing from the 2016 squad.

Brumbies

The Brumbies have been consistently in the mix for years, but their window of opportunity to clinch their first title since 2004 has surely passed in 2017.

They’ve lost a lot of experience with the departures of Moore, Matt Toomua and Joe Tomane. The unavailability of David Pocock, Christian Lealiifano and Tomas Cubelli will also hurt.

Incoming recruits like the Fainga’a brothers and Kyle Godwin will have their work cut out for them.

Rebels

The Rebels have never been contenders since their debut season in 2011, with a tenth-placed finish in 2015 their best season to date. Realistically it’s hard to see them doing much better in 2017; they will likely be competitive at best.

Their highest profile recruits are Melbourne Storm winger Marika Koroibete and Japanese No.8 Amanaki Mafi.

Western Force

The Force have really struggled in the past two seasons and while odds of 251-1 for them to win the title seem harsh, they are realistic.

Their highest profile signings are veteran Tatafu Polota-Nau, Nic Mayhew, and Curtis Rona from the NRL, counterbalanced by the loss of Kyle Godwin, Ben Tapuai and Alby Mathewson.

What are your predictions for the Australian Super Rugby teams in 2017?