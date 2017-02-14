Canberra set to host Anzac Test

Footy backflip is the most creative way to avoid a tackle

Raiders teammates Shannon Boyd and Jordan Rapana are hoping to lock horns on familiar territory when Canberra hosts this year’s Anzac Test double header.

The Kangaroos will face the Kiwis in what will be a prelude to the upcoming World Cup, while the Jillaroos also meet the Kiwi Ferns in the women’s rugby league Test on May 5 at GIO Stadium.

Front-rower Boyd and winger Rapana both made their international debuts last year and are eager to represent their countries during the NRL bye.

“It will be good to be able to play against Shannon again and give him a bit of a tussle because he got me last time so I’m due for a bit of payback,” Rapana said on Monday.

Rapana is acutely aware of World Cup selection as he looks to cement his spot in the Kiwis line-up this year after being named New Zealand’s rookie of the year in 2016.

“I’ve never played in a World Cup for my country so it would be pretty exciting,” Rapana said.

“It’s a goal of mine to try and achieve.”

Meanwhile, Raiders veteran Sia Soliola is leaning towards putting his hand up for Samoan selection at the World Cup after missing out on the Kiwis squad for the Four Nations.

Rapana said Soliola was unfortunate to have missed out on the tournament.

“He’s a quality player and whether he chooses New Zealand or Samoa he’ll be a great asset,” Rapana said.