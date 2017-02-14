Your club’s transfer performance rating: Part 3

Footy backflip is the most creative way to avoid a tackle

Check out Part 1 and Part 2 for your club's transfer performance rating.





Newcastle Knights

Best signing: Jamie Buhrer (Manly Sea Eagles)

The former Manly back-rower will bring plenty of much-needed experience to the young Knights.

Buhrer has already shown leadership at the Nines, and will be keen to get Newcastle back in the winners’ circle.

Biggest loss: Tariq Sims (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Although they lost Sims mid-season in 2016, he is still the biggest name to leave the club, and his size and skill has and will be missed.

Possible star signing: Ken Sio (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Formerly in the NRL with the Parramatta Eels, Sio comes back after a stint in the English Super League.

A quick and athletic outside back, Sio is sure to feature in the Knights 2017 campaign.

Key re-signing: Nathan Ross (2018)

The star of the Hunter last year, speedy back Nathan Ross has inked himself a new deal with the club.

An exciting prospect, Ross is set for another big year in 2017.

Transfer perfomance rating: 6

North Queensland Cowboys

Best signing: Ben Hampton (Melbourne Storm)

The former Melbourne utility will head north for season 2017 as he joins up with North Queensland.

Hampton will be a key signing for the Cowboys, who lost former utility Rory Kostjasyn to the Knights.

Biggest loss: James Tamou (Penrith Panthers)

Australia and New South Wales representative forward James Tamou finds himself at the foot of the mountains in 2017.

One of the most damaging forwards in the game, Tamou’s presence will be missed in the North Queensland line-up.

Possible star signing: Ben Hampton (Melbourne Storm)

Hampton has been given limited opportunities to shine so far in his career, but some fresh scenery might kick-start some form.

If used correctly by coach Paul Green, Hampton could be a revelation.

Key re-signing: Ethan Lowe (2018)

One of the best second rowers in the competition last season, Lowe will again be a key component of the Cowboys side this season.

The club will be happy to have him committed, as they look to push for their second premiership in three years.

Transfer performance rating: 4

Parramatta Eels

Best signing: Nathan Brown (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

The barnstorming front rower comes to Parramatta with big expectations.

He proved in his time with South Sydney that he is a damaging ball runner, and he will fit right in with an already frightening Eels pack.

Biggest loss: Nathan Peats (Gold Coast Titans)

Losing Peats mid-season to the Titans was painful for Parramatta fans, as a future Origin representative exited the club.

Without many experienced options at hooker this season, Peats will be sorely missed.

Possible star signing: Frank Pritchard (Hull FC)

The former Panthers and Bulldogs bulldozer is making a return to the NRL after a short, successful stint in the English Super League.

He will add even more power to the Eels forward pack, and will be dangerous if he can re-kindle his old form.

Key re-signing: Bevan French (2019)

The most exciting prospect to come through Parramatta since Jarryd Hayne, French will have all eyes on him this season.

The club will be happy to secure his signature, as they will look to build around him over the next few years.

Transfer perfomance rating: 6

Penrith Panthers

Best signing: James Tamou (North Queensland Cowboys)

The Panthers forward pack looks like one of the best in the NRL with the addition of Tamou.

The former Cowboy can do massive damage, and on his day in near impossible to stop.

Biggest loss: Suaia Matagi (Parramatta Eels)

The Panthers have done well to have only let go of a few first graders from last season, one of which was powerhouse forward Matagi.

He played a solid role of the bench in 2016, and could be hard to replace.

Possible star signing: Mitch Rein (St George Illawarra Dragons)

With Peter Wallace shining in the 9 jumper last season, it will be interesting to see where Rein ends up playing.

Whether it’s off the bench or in the starting side, he has potential to spark the Panthers’ attack.

Key re-signing: Matt Moylan (2021)

Moylan had a brilliant 2016, debuting for the Blues and playing finals football.

His signature is a valuable one for the western Sydney club, who will be aiming for big things in 2017.

Transfer perfomance rating: 9