Which coaches will sink and swim in 2017?

So with the season about to start there are already coaches that are under the pump and could well see themselves on the chopping block. Let’s have a quick look at who I think is on the block and who is safe.

Honeymoon safety

There are five coaches that are in this bracket. Chris Fagan as it is his first season at the Lions and will need time to fix the situation up there. Simon Goodwin also taking over the Demons at this point will be in for a shorter Honeymoon stage as he takes over a group of players that he has helped mould over the last two seasons. He won’t get as much leeway as Fagan does.

The other that fits into the first season group is John Worsfold. Now I’m sure some will say 2016 count but lets be honest that was dead rubber for the Essendon camp.

The other two that are safe are Brendon Bolton and Don Pyke. Both are only into their second season as coach at there respected clubs. Pyke also fits in to the next group of safe coaches as well.

Seven protections

As stated above Pyke fits the group as well as the Honeymoon group. The others that fit are Chris Scott, Leon Cameron, Alastair Clarkson, John Longmire, Adam Simpson, and Luke Beveridge.

Making the top seven will always get them more time to reshape for chance in 2018 if failing in 2017.

$$$$$$

Only one fits this one area and that is Ross Lyon, with four years still going on his contract with Fremantle at the movement this would be a huge cost if he was to be let go at this time.

This gives him time to try re-structuring and work on a game plan to prove to us doubters that he is not a ‘one trick pony’. But if they are still in the spot they are in at the moment in early 2019 to late 2018 then Lyon will be in trouble.

Continue to improve

Alan Richardson has help improved the Saints every season so as long as they continue to show improvements he will be safe. But making the eight would be a huge boost.

Could go either way

Rodney Eade is a hard one to say what way it could go. With how the Suns injures have been in his first two years as coach, it is almost impossible to see if what he is doing is working or not. Most likely he will see out 2017 season, but 2018 could be the danger year for him.

So those are all the ones that are safe, but what about those that are at risk? From the one that are least likely to be let go to most likely.

If North Melbourne keep diving like a submarine

Brad Scott is in trouble. North started the 2016 season off with a winning streak of 11 games in a row before crashing. Now if this continues you would have to think that the North board will be looking at Scott as the first target to be blamed.

Hinkley or Stinkley

Enough time has been given Ken Hinkley to get his team right and he looked to have done that over the 2013-2014 seasons. Then other teams have worked his game plan out. At this point he has been unable to change the plan. This could well be his last chance to do so if he wants to stay as a coach.

Make the eight or start looking for new work

Nathan Buckley shot himself in the foot with his comment last year that he would not be coaching after the 2017 season if he did not make the top eight. We have heard from the Collingwood hierarchy have said that this will not happen but if pressure comes from fans and the media there is no chance he could survive if the Pies don’t make the finals.

The other that is in the same boat is Damien Hardwick, who has been in the job for seven years when the 2017 season ends.

There is no doubt that he will be under pressure from Round 1 and the most likely to lose the job before the end of the season.

The only thing that will save him is if the Tigers start off strong and are consistent over the whole season, but even with that if they miss the eight he will be gone.

If so, put your money on Dustin Martin to start looking for better options.