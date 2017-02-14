Tell us your way too early AFL and NRL season 2017 predictions

Some people think that making predictions about the football season before we’ve been able to have a solid look at all the teams is foolish – those people are cowards.
It’s never too early to start talking about footy, so this week on Roar LIVE we’re going to be making our way too early predictions for the upcoming NRL and AFL seasons.
Former Sydney Rooster and Parramatta Eels player and new Roar Expert Jimmy Smith will be joining us to give his premature picks for the NRL, but we want to know how you think the year is going to pan out.
February 14th 2017 @ 5:45pm
Vincent Hugh said | February 14th 2017 @ 5:45pm | ! Report
NRL
Which teams are going to win the competition? Cowboys or Broncos somehow
Which teams are the dark horses, and which are going to stink? Roosters shine, Riaders or Panthers stink and dont make the 8
Who are the young guns about to have a breakout season? GGM after Kane gets cut
And who takes home the Dally M? Another forward, Ryan James
AFL
Which teams are going to win the competition? Hawks, GWS or Swans
Which teams are the dark horses, and which are going to stink? Freo and Lions dark horses, may finish 15th. Bulldogs sadly stink it up dropping to 10th
Who are the young guns about to have a breakout season? Matt Eagles from the Recruit
And who takes home the Brownlow? Sam Mitchell or Nat Fyfe
February 14th 2017 @ 5:49pm
Justin Ahrns said | February 14th 2017 @ 5:49pm | ! Report
Agree with Freo as a darkhorse. They aren’t being talked about much, but I think they could have a big season (compared to last years.)
Would be surprised to see Bulldogs fall too heavily. they are too well coached and have too good of a culture in my opinion.
February 14th 2017 @ 5:47pm
Justin Ahrns said | February 14th 2017 @ 5:47pm | ! Report
AFL
* Sydney vs GWS grand final, with GWS winning their first premiership
* dark horse is St Kilda and Hawthorn (as crazy as it sounds.)
* breakout season for Jesse Hogan, Isaac Heeney and Rory Lobb.
* Brownlow: hard to go past Dangerfield if healthy. Nat Fyfe and Luke Parker for second and third.
February 14th 2017 @ 5:48pm
Jason Hosken said | February 14th 2017 @ 5:48pm | ! Report
1. Winners: Penrith and Giants
2. Dark horses: Penrith and Giants
3. Stink: Bulldogs and Richmond
4. Young guns: Lloyd Perret (Manly), don’t know any AFL young guns
5. Dally M: The bloke who looks like Ivan Cleary, Jobe Watson