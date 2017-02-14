Tell us your way too early AFL and NRL season 2017 predictions

Some people think that making predictions about the football season before we’ve been able to have a solid look at all the teams is foolish – those people are cowards.

It’s never too early to start talking about footy, so this week on Roar LIVE we’re going to be making our way too early predictions for the upcoming NRL and AFL seasons.

Former Sydney Rooster and Parramatta Eels player and new Roar Expert Jimmy Smith will be joining us to give his premature picks for the NRL, but we want to know how you think the year is going to pan out.

Which teams are going to win the competition? Which teams are the dark horses, and which are going to stink? Who are the young guns about to have a breakout season? And who takes home the Dally M/Brownlow?

Roar Live will be streamed Wednesday morning on The Roar’s Facebook page and also on the site at 8am (check the homepage). It will also be available as a podcast on Soundcloud and iTunes.