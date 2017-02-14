Fyfe edges out Mundy to become Fremantle skipper

GWS star Nic Barr talks about a typical day in the life of an AFLW player

Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe has edged out David Mundy to become Fremantle’s skipper for the 2017 AFL season.

Mundy captained Fremantle last year, and said he was keen to continue on in the role.

But Fyfe will lead the club in 2017 after winning a player vote on Tuesday.

Each player stood in front of the group and gave their votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Michael Walters and Lachie Neale were voted into the leadership group, joining Fyfe, Mundy, Aaron Sandilands and Lee Spurr.

Michael Johnson, who is facing an assault charge over a late-night incident in a kebab shop, and the retired Matthew Pavlich dropped out of the leadership group.

Fyfe, who comes off contract at the end of this season, said he was thrilled to be voted in as captain.

“It hasn’t really sunk in fully yet, but it’s just fantastic to get the support of the players, and to also have two new members of the leadership group,” Fyfe said.

“It’s an exciting time for the footy club and we have an exciting group to lead the club for the next four or five years.

“We’ve got fresh new talent through the door. We’ve got great coaching staff and people in administration roles.

“The club’s in really good hands and the future looks exciting.”