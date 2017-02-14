The less than all-round search for our Test all-rounder

'What are you doing?': 3rd umpire controversially gives batsman not out

In an ideal world, your team sits atop the world rankings with policies and guidelines that allow them to maintain consistency and maximise performance.

The setup is clear on paper. You will have two confident and determined opening batsmen who can see off the new ball and cash in once the initial job is done.

The next two players, usually your two best, will hopefully score the bulk of your runs and bat you out of a hole when needed. Number five has often, but not always, been a spot where an up and coming star is allowed the freedom to play their shots.

They don’t have to face the new ball, and can often bat with flare when the lower order comes in. Skipping the number six spot for the moment, your wicketkeeper is hopefully an all-rounder in their own right.

You can trust them to do their job behind the stumps, while accumulating runs with the willow at the back end of an innings. Your four bowlers will be a variety of pace, seam, swing and spin, with the four most likely to take 20 wickets picked.

This leaves us with the number six spot, which is described as the all-rounder’s position.

This will be filled by someone who is still a high quality batsmen, can bowl some handy overs and break partnerships, and is an absolute weapon in the field. The ideal player will also be able to run drinks, paint the creases, collect the beach balls and know five overs in advance when his teammates needs new gloves.

We surely ask a lot, perhaps too much, of players in this position. One can argue that considering they are directly involved in all facets of the game, all-rounders should be performing in at least one area.

While we constantly bag selectors (often correctly) over who they pick in teams these days, it is tough to determine who the missing link is. Firstly, by sizing up the other ten players, you can determine where your weaknesses lie.

Only then should you be thinking of players that can fill that specific role, in whatever conditions are provided.

If your batsmen are set but you are struggling to take 20 wickets, move your keeper to number six and pick a bowling all-rounder, aka James Faulkner (F/C career average of 32) or Mitchell Marsh (F/C career batting average 29, F/C career bowling average 28).

Even Steve O’Keefe would be able to fill this role, with an impeccable First Class bowling average of 23.68, and respectable batting average of 29. If a team requires more depth in their batting and needs only a part time bowler, pick either Glenn Maxwell (F/C career batting average 39) or Travis Head (F/C career batting average 35).

Clearly both exciting players with a broad range of strokes, the can adapt to most conditions while also taking pressure off the frontline bowlers.

With already registered stars of the game in the current Australian team, consistency should be the first priority in the remaining players. Seeking consistency and nothing else, we have failed to nurture a certain Portuguese-born captain with an immense technique.

Moises Henriques, now the captain of New South Wales, made his debut in 2006. Since then he has gone on to play 69 first class matches, amassed over 3300 runs, taken 100 wickets, and in the most recent Sheffield Shield game, hit a ridiculous career best of 265 in back to back days of 35+ degrees.

Moises has played Test cricket, and while he didn’t set the world on fire, he certainly held his own. Playing three out of the four Tests during the infamous ‘Homework-Gate’ fiasco in India, he averaged 31 and hit two 50s, with a top score of 81*.

He only took two wickets, however went at under three runs an over, and applied pressure in arguably the most difficult Test conditions in world Cricket.

When considering potential all-rounders for the Australian cricket team, you can look at Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Hilton Cartwright, James Faulkner, Ashton Agar, Steve O’Keefe, Dan Christian, Marcus Stoinis, and Henriques. These have been the names thrown around the ring for the past few years, with up and comers also on the rise.

In those ten players, Henriques has the third best average (34.46) behind Maxwell (39.92) and Head (34.68). He has also scored more hundreds (while playing more games), and now easily has the highest score. In terms of bowling, he has the fourth best average (31.18) behind O’Keefe (23.68), Faulkner (24.77) and Mitch Marsh (28.38).

Andrew Symonds was one of the most talented all-round cricketers of his generation. He was a deadly batsmen, handy bowler of both medium pace and off-spin, and one of the best fielders in the world.

Unfortunately his personal issues got in the way of playing more Test cricket, and he managed only 26 matches. In this span, he averaged 40 with the bat and 37 with the ball. Shane Watson played 59 matches (injuries didn’t allow for more) and over the course of his ten-year career filled every role you can play in a team.

He started out as a tear-away quick, but broke down. He came back in as an opening batsmen, and often filled the number six spot with his intelligent swing bowling accounting for many well qualified batsmen.

Watson averaged 35 with the bat and 33 with the ball. Other players that have tried to fill the void in the Australian team came and went, such as Marcus North, Andrew McDonald and Cameron White.

If Australia wants to consistently sing Under the Southern Cross I Stand after matches, they need to build a strong nucleus with which they can take around the world, and progress as a unit. Right now they are in good stead. Their top five is sorted, Matt Wade seems to be the first choice keeper (a conversation for another day), and their bowling line up has an aggressive streak with ready at the wings replacements.

The number six spot is still up for grabs. For heaven’s sake, the last number six they picked isn’t even in the squad to travel to India. They need a consistent performer at that level. This year, Henriques is averaging 70 with the bat, and can bowl stump to stump in order for your front-liners to have a rest.

Being captain of his state means that he also possesses the knowledge and spirit to play at the top level.

The selector’s first need to figure out the type of player best suited to fill the gaps in their side. With Australia currently happy with the bowling stocks and batting depth, they should be looking for someone to fill the number six position for years to come. At this moment, you can’t look past the Portuguese captain, who is in the form of his life.