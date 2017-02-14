Players preparing for ‘single week syndrome’ during footy season

GWS star Nic Barr talks about a typical day in the life of an AFLW player

As winter approaches and the ensuing AFL, league and union seasons begin, players prepare for a months-long darkness of uncertainty as they take their lives “one week at a time.”

The famously cliched answer of “taking it one week at a time” given to any question within any given interview regardless of relevance is a famous one, but it carries a dark side often overlooked.

It’s all well and good to “concentrate on playing well for the boys and my club and worry about rep honours when they come to me,” but how are players impacted by living their life one week at a time throughout the middle months of the year?

Local Dandenong Dandelions veteran and former Geelong Cats reserve grade stalwart Barry ‘Plugger’ Parker has revealed that most players live in a state of confusion and severe disorganisation throughout the season.

“Yeah, the boys are looking strong this season, just trying to take it one game at a time,” he said, completely disregarding the original question.

Despite only training on Tuesday and Thursday nights, ‘Plugger’ says that even at local level, the players are hampered by this same mental preparation and confusion that alters the lives of the big men in the top grade.

“We don’t just play our footy one week at a time, but live our whole lives that way. Coach says it helps encompass the very mantra we live by.”

When asked what he thought that meant for the long term plans of the season, Parker gave a confused look and relative response.

“I’ll be buggered if I know to be honest, not sure what’s happening past this weekend.”

Top-flight players are also noted to have a strange obsession with impressing their teammates on and off the field as they constantly look to “perform well for the boys.”

Whether it be a team effort on the field, or an impressive showing at the pub on a Friday night, players across the country have an almost peacock-like infatuation with showing their fellow males their absolute best.

Parker’s wife of 29 years, Sheryll, has long passed the stage of trying to fight it.

“When we were first together in the 80s he was a picture of manly glory in his tiny footy shorts, flowing mullet and beer gut, but for all his dashing looks, his organisational skills were as useful as an ashtray on a motorbike,” she said with a VB in one hand.

“It’s this whole ‘one week at a time schtick’, it’s just impossible to plan any more than three of four days ahead because his mind can’t comprehend more than one week at a time.”

Players have been known to wander around aimlessly between training sessions and after games without any idea of what to do.

Wives, girlfriends, partners and even confused mothers around the country have all sung a similar song as they try to understand why their man can’t remember what they have planned next Wednesday.

Plugger says it’s just a part of the game and can’t understand why it matters so much that he simply can’t prepare for his mother-in-law’s birthday coming up.

“Sherryl has a crack at me every now and then for forgetting things, but it’s not that important. We have a wedding anniversary every year, why does this one matter so much?”