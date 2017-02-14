Test batting heavyweights showdown: Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith

'What are you doing?': 3rd umpire controversially gives batsman not out

The last time Steve Smith and Virat Kohli went head-to-head was in the Australia summer of 2014-2015, with the baggy greens enjoying a 2-0 series victory over four Tests.

Smith cracked 769 runs at 128.16 with four tons, and two half centuries – Kohli was majestic in his 692 at 86.50 with four tons and a half-century.

Smith took over as Australian captain in the second Test at the Gabba from the injured Michael Clarke, while Kohli was vice captain to the incredible MS Dhoni.

In nine days, starting at Pune in the first of four Tests, both are captains of their country with Smith the world’s top-ranked Test batsman, and Kohli number two.

Indeed a battle of the batting heavyweights, with Kohli knocking hard on Smith’s door.

He has become the first to score double centuries in four successive Test series, eclipsing compatriot Rahul Dravid, and the greatest batsman of them all Sir Donald Bradman.

The Kohli scoreboard:

200 at North Sound against the West Indies in July with 24 fours.

211 at Indore against New Zealand in October with 20 fours.

235 at Mumbi against England in December with 25 fours and a six.

204 at Deccan against Bangladesh this week with 24 fours and four sixes.

The Dravid scoreboard:

222 at Ahmedabad against the Kiwis in October 2003 with 28 fours and a six.

233 at Adelaide against Australia in December 2003 with 23 fours and a six.

270 at Rawalpindi against Pakistan in April 2004 with 34 fours and two sixes.

The Don’s scoreboard:

232 at The Oval against England in August 1930 with 16 fours.

223 a The Gabba against the West Indies in January 1931 with 24 fours.

226 at The Gabba against South Africa in November 1931 with 22 fours.

It’s an interesting breakdown with 240 fours struck between the trio but only eight sixes, none by the Don supporting his often repeated comment – “If you keep the ball on the ground, you can’t be caught”. The Don only hit six sixes in his entire career.

India unbeaten at home since 2012

India hasn’t lost a Test at home since 2012 when England upset them.

The home side immediately got back on the winning track by hammering Australia four-zip to kick-start a unbeaten streak of 13 home Tests to this day.

It would be fair to say whoever wins the batting stakes between Kohli and Smith will go a long way to deciding the series.

Australia has two in the world’s top 10 ranked Test batsmen with Smith on top and David Warner number five – India just the one with Kohli.

But both countries have two each among the top 10 Test bowlers with spin twins Ravi Ashwin number one and Ravi Jadeja two, with Josh Hazlewood at three, and Mitchell Starc 10.

On turning Indian wickets, that gives India a huge advantage.

But that same turn could well see rookie leggie Mitchell Stepson, just 23, make his Test debut after only 14 Sheffield Shield games for Queensland.

His figures aren’t earth shattering with 41 wickets at 32.82, but he’s impressed those who count in his captain and vice captain, as well as the greatest leggie of all time Shane Warne.

Stepson has to beat two of the other three in the baggy green spin squad in Nathan Lyon, Steve O’Keefe, and Ashton Agar to make his debut.

That will happen, even though a month ago Stepson was seemingly most unlikely to play, just on a learning curve.

But he could well turn out to be a major playmaker after all.

Bring it on.