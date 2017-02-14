Watto opens up on all those poor LBW reviews

'What are you doing?': 3rd umpire controversially gives batsman not out

Retired Test allrounder Shane Watson has admitted he never came to terms with the Decision Review System and the LBW dismissals which plagued his career.

Watson’s reviews were the source of ridicule and frustration for Australian cricket fans as he repeatedly got it wrong, losing his wicket and using up a review in the process.

The 35-year-old conceded he found the DRS challenging during a live Facebook video for Islamabad United, the team he is plying his trade for in the Pakistan Super League.

“I made a number of bad reviews, which in the end I just gave up on and realised the same thing as always – if the umpire gives you out, you’re out,” Watson said.

“Growing up the umpire’s decision is always final so you don’t have to worry about whether you’re out or not.

“As soon as the reviews come in then you have to change your whole understanding of exactly whether it’s out and the rules that go with the umpire’s call.

“It took me a while to realise I hadn’t worked that out at all.”

Watson ended his Test career after a disastrous 2015 Ashes where he was repeatedly trapped in front.

He said despite working hard to overcome his LBW woes, he never managed to solve the issue.

“Different people have different weaknesses and mine was getting out LBW,” Watson said.

“I used to work incredibly hard technically on it all the time. The one thing I probably didn’t really work on is the mental aspect of exactly what was setting me to expose myself getting out that way regularly.”

Watson also backed former NSW teammate Ed Cowan’s call for Cricket Australia to provide more support for players in the wake of Nic Maddinson taking a break from the game for personal reasons.

“What Ed Cowan said is absolutely spot on, because if you go into the team it’s great and everything’s going well,” Watson said.

“But then when things don’t go well the media hammers you, the public hammers you and you come out the other side and you’re a shell of your former self.”

“There certainly needs to be some helping hand along the way.

“It shouldn’t get to the stage it has with Nic Maddinson because he’s a seriously good young man.

“He’s incredibly talented but things didn’t work out for his first opportunity to play for Australia but that doesn’t mean he’s a failure at all.”