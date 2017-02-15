2017 World Club Challenge: Preview

The Cronulla Sharks are the premiers and will travel to Wigan to take on the Warriors. (AAP Image/David Moir)

The Cronulla Sharks’ quest to keep their place on the premiership dais will begin in earnest when they face off against the Wigan Warriors in the annual World Club Challenge in England this weekend.

Last October, the Sharks ended their half-century wait for a maiden premiership when they edged out the Melbourne Storm 14-12 in a heart-stopping grand final which went all the way down to the wire.

The biggest triumph in the club’s otherwise barren history was achieved thanks to the heroics of Ben Barba, Andrew Fifita, James Maloney and Clive Churchill Medallist Luke Lewis, among others.

The win also put to an end arguably the most turbulent period in the club’s history, when they were rocked by a supplements scandal which would leave a huge scar in the club’s history.

Four-and-a-half months on, the club will look to add to its trophy cabinet when they face the reigning Super League champions, the Wigan Warriors, in the World Club Challenge in England this Monday morning (AEST).

The Warriors will be appearing in the showpiece match for the second time in four years after defeating Warrington 12-6 in last October’s Super League decider to win their fourth title overall.

Their most recent appearance, back in 2014, ended in a 36-14 defeat to the Sydney Roosters in what was the first World Club Challenge to be contested in Australia for twenty years.

Since 1994 it remains the only time England hasn’t hosted the match, due to the country having just hosted the rugby league World Cup and the Roosters having had as many as 16 players travel to England for the event.

For the Sharks, while this will be uncharted territory for the club, they are not short of experience with several players having previously contested the World Club Challenge with other clubs.

From the squad that mounted the premiership dais on October 2 last year, James Maloney (with the Roosters in 2014) and Matt Prior (with the Dragons in 2011) have previously tasted success in England, while Luke Lewis was a part of the Panthers side that lost to Bradford in 2004.

They’ll be without at least Ben Barba (French rugby), Valentine Holmes (injured) and Michael Ennis (retired) for the match against the Wigan Warriors, for whom former NRL players Frank-Paul Nu’uausala (himself a premiership and WCC winner with the Roosters in 2013/2014) and ex-Shark Taulima Tautai were part of the club’s fourth Super League title.

Sharks captain Paul Gallen will again lead the side as he seeks to complete the hat-trick of winning a State of Origin series (with NSW in 2014), premiership (with the Sharks last year) and the World Club Challenge.

Only Cameron Smith has achieved this feat, captaining Queensland to its 2012 State of Origin series victory and the Melbourne Storm to the premiership the same year, as well as the World Club Challenge in 2013.

This will be the Sharks’ final competitive hit-out before their premiership defence kicks off against the Brisbane Broncos at Southern Cross Stadium on Thursday March 2.

While the Sharks will be seeking their first title in their World Club Challenge debut, the Warriors will be shooting for their fourth title, but first since 1994.

The Shaun Wane-coached Warriors will enter the match on the back of a season-opening 26-16 win over the Salford Red Devils last week.

Beforehand, one exhibition match will be played between last year’s Super League runners-up, the Warrington Wolves, and the Broncos, who were the only other NRL club to accept an invitation into the World Club Series.

It will be the third year in succession the Wayne Bennett-coached side, who recently appointed veteran fullback Darius Boyd as their new captain, have participated in the event.

By virtue of finishing as runners-up to the Sharks in last year’s NRL decider, the Melbourne Storm were also invited but chose instead to focus on their pre-season preparations back home in Australia.

This means the reigning Challenge Cup winners, Hull, will not be able to participate in the series.

World Club Series

Game 1: Warrington Wolves versus Brisbane Broncos, 18 February

Game 2 (World Club Challenge): Wigan Warriors versus Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks, 19 February