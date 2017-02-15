Former Olympic champ Grant Hackett arrested

Former Olympic swimming champion Grant Hackett has been arrested on the Gold Coast after a “disturbance” at his parents’ house on the Gold Coast.

Hackett’s father Nev has said his son has been arrested due to “mental health issues”, but did not make any further comment.

Channel Seven, which has filmed a handcuffed Hackett being driven away in a police car, tweeted that witnesses are claiming Hackett was “‘going off’ and stabbing a knife into a chopping block.”

No other details have been made available, and it is believed that Hackett has not been charged.

7 News at 6pm: Former Olympian Grant Hackett arrested by police on the Gold Coast. Taken to Southport police watchhouse. #7News pic.twitter.com/4AuG52dPpo — 7 News Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) February 15, 2017

**UPDATE** Grant Hackett arrested at his parents house. Witnesses say he was 'going off' and stabbing a knife into a chopping block. https://t.co/DAsvoMLIcT — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) February 15, 2017

Hackett has had a troubled history since retiring from the pool in 2008 following a tremendously successful career.

The three-time Olympic gold medallist issued a public apology in April of last year after a fellow traveller alleged he had been groped on the chest by Hackett during a Melbourne-bound flight after his failed attempt at qualifying for Australia’s swimming squad for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Hackett also sought rehabilitation for a sleeping pill addiction in 2014, and in 2011 was in the headlines after trashing his Melbourne apartment during an argument which saw police called to the premises.