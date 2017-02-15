India reveal squad to take on Australia in first two Tests

India have named a 16-man squad with no surprises for the first two Tests of the four-match series against Australia that starts next week in Pune.

Fresh from a 208-run hammering of Bangladesh in their one-off Test in Hyderabad, captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday headlined the same squad from that clash that will be aiming to inflict more pain for Australia in the subcontinent.

Australia’s 3-0 Test series defeat to Sri Lanka in August was their third straight whitewash loss in Asia after a 2-0 defeat to Pakistan in the UAE in 2014 and a 4-0 drubbing in India a year earlier.

Top-ranked India, on the other hand, are on a 19-Test unbeaten streak.

That undefeated run is the best in Test cricket since Australia went 22 matches without a loss between September 2005 and January 2008.

In their last 20 Tests at home, India have recorded 17 wins and three draws.

India’s squad has been named for the first two Tests – the series opener in Pune starting next Thursday with the second Test in Bangalore from March 4.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who missed the last two Tests of the recent five-match series against England with a leg injury, was not considered fit enough for selection.

Batsman Rohit Sharma, who injured his thigh during the one-day international series against New Zealand in October, only recently resumed training after undergoing surgery in England and was also deemed short of match fitness.

Uncapped left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav replaced injured leg-spinner Amit Mishra in the squad for the Bangladesh Test and he retained his place.

Mishra hurt his knee during India’s T20 win over England on February 1.

The last two Tests will be played in Ranchi and Dharamsala.

India squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund, Hardik Pandya.