He’s back! Hawthorn captain Jarryd Roughead named for AFL return

New Hawthorn Hawks captain Jarryd Roughead has been named to make his AFL return in the first pre-season match against the Geelong Cats on Friday night.

Roughead hasn’t been seen on the field since the 2015 grand final, where he was in the forward line for Hawthorn’s triumph over the West Coast Eagles as the club sealed their third consecutive premiership.

The key forward has played 231 games for the Hawks since he made his debut in 2005 and kicked 491 goals but had to step away from the AFL in 2016 as he received treatment for cancer.

Roughead missed three weeks of the 2015 season after having a melanoma removed from his lip, before it returned at the end of the season and he was forced to sit out a full year of action to ensure his health.

After eight months of immunotherapy, Roughead declared he was cancer-free in December last year and immediately began pre-season training with the Hawks, trying to get back onto the field for the first round.

He made considerable progress and was named the club’s new captain in January and capped off a strong couple of months by being named to make his return to the field in this pre-season game – the first for the Hawks.

Alongside Roughead will be new recruit Jaeger O’Meara, who has had a stop-start couple of years due to knee problems during his time with the Gold Coast Suns.

Both players have impressed in the pre-season and were standouts in the intra-club match Hawthorn had recently, paving the way to be named in this match against the Cats.

Ty Vickery, who joined the Hawks from the Richmond Tigers in the off-season, has also been named to face the Geelong.

Hawthorn Hawks squad to face Geelong

2. Jarryd Roughead, 4. Billy Hartung, 5. Ryan Burton, 6. Josh Gibson, 7. Ben McEvoy, 8. Taylor Duryea, 9. Shaun Burgoyne, 10. Jaeger O’Meara, 12. James Frawley, 14. Grant Birchall, 16. Isaac Smith, 20. Dallas Willsmore, 21. James Sicily, 23. Tim O’Brien, 24. Ben Stratton, 25. Ryan Schoenmakers, 26. Liam Shiels, 27. Tyrone Vickery, 28. Paul Puopolo, 29. Will Langford, 32. Jack Fitzpatrick, 33. Cyril Rioli, 34. Kurt Heatherley, 36. Kieran Lovell, 37. Blake Hardwick, 40. Kade Stewart, 42. Teia Miles, 43. Marc Pittonet, 46. James Cousins