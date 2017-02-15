Parramatta Eels 2017 season preview

Salary cap drama engulfed the NRL once more in 2016, re-appearing in western Sydney yet again, as a 12-point deduction after Round 9 put a halt to a promising 6-3 start for the Eels.

How could 2016 have been any worse? Kieran Foran’s leave of absence, Corey Norman’s off-field drugs saga, and Semi Radradra’s domestic violence and rugby union deflection – that’s how.

The off-season

Pirtek Stadium is no more. The demolition crew have torn through the Mick Cronin and Peter Sterling stands just as those champions did to oppositions many years ago.

The Eels will play 2017 out of ANZ Stadium, a significant disadvantage, as Pirtek is their spiritual base and a hostile ground for oppositions to ply their trade.

Frank Pritchard, Siosia Vave and Suaia Matagi are all big signings, in every sense of the word. The Eels have opted to go large, with those three joining the likes of Tim Mannah and Manu Ma’u to create a formidable forward pack.

One of their more curious signings was the recruitment of Kirisome Auva’a, who may be talented, but has had a career littered with off-field misdemeanours. Obviously I’m missing something.

What to look for in 2017

Radradra is a contracted player, but I’ve got an inkling the Eels will lose patience with him at some stage during 2017. His domestic violence allegations are not yet resolved in the courts and just how much Semi will put in for the Eels in 2017 remains to be seen – I forecast him leaving considerable petrol in the tank for his run around in Toulon at season’s end.

The Eels’ spine is one of the weakest in the league. I don’t see Isaac De Gois or Clinton Gutherson troubling the opposition too often, and Corey Norman looks to be playing out of position in the 7 rather than 6 jersey.

Look for some bully-ball close to the line, with Pritchard, Matagi and Vave to steamroll over – limited options in the backline make this a more-often-than-not proposition.

2017 prediction

The Eels won’t suffer the sort of season I have predicted for Newcastle or St George, but a top-heavy side, a home ground void of atmosphere where they struggle to win, and their best player being forced to play out of his position could spell disaster for Parra.

I hope their fans get around ANZ Stadium, and for their sake I hope Corey Norman stays fit, healthy and out of the tabloids, for he really is their only flicker of a chance of proving me wrong at this stage of the season.

2017 prediction: 14th.