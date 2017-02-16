 

Collingwood Magpies vs Essendon Bombers: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

    The Essendon Bombers will begin an intriguing 2017 when they go up against the Collingwood Magpies in the first match of the AFL’s pre-season competition, the JLT Community Series. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:40pm AEDT.

    Well, we are kicking off the JLT Series here with a match that has no lack of drama.

    Collingwood have got some notable inclusion in their squad – off-season recruits Will Hoskin-Elliott, Chris Mayne, Lynden Dunn and Henry Schade are there, and the Pies also have Jamie Elliott and Matthew Scharenberg returning to competitive footy. Neither played a game of AFL football last year due to injury.

    Lachie Keefe will return after serving a two-year doping suspension, and father-son selection Josh Daicos will get his first chance to impress the Collingwood faithful. Steele Sidebottom will skipper the side.

    However, it’s fair to say that the Collingwood side for this match is defined more by its absentees than who is actually there. Captain Scott Pendlebury, ruckman Brodie Grundy, key defender Ben Reid and important midfielders Adam Treloar, Taylor Adams and new recruit Daniel Wells are all missing.

    That robs Collingwood of basically their only strength, a midfield stacked with star power, and in terms of the eventual winner, it certainly swings things in favour of Essendon.

    The Bombers have brought the big guns to this match with only a small handful of key players missing – and in this case that means it’s the return game for a large number of players who missed the entire 2016 season due to suspension.

    Jobe Watson, Michael Hurley, Dyson Heppell, David Myers, Travis Colyer, Heath Hocking and Ben Howlett are all named to play for the first time since the end of the 2015 season.

    In addition to that the Bombers will also be putting forward No.1 draft pick Andrew McGrath, and off-season recruits Josh Green and James Stewart.

    The biggest absentees for the Bombers, and I’m not just talking figuratively, will be Joe Daniher and Cale Hooker.

    Without those two, they’ll be looking at players like Brown and Stewart to offer some height in the forward line – but even then, they’ll probably have to source the majority of their score from smaller players, giving someone like Green a real chance to prove his worth.

    Prediction
    The Bombers are pretty close to a full-strength midfield here and while they’re lacking a bit of forward-line firepower, a Collingwood defence that doesn’t have Ben Reid isn’t going to prove too big a mountain to climb. Essendon will get their ‘comeback story’ started in excellent style.

    Essendon Bombers by 30.

