Episode 95: Cricket wrap and rugby kick-off

Sportswriters Brett McKay and Ryan O’Connell have made a long overdue return to the studio to renew their passwords, wrap up the summer of cricket, and kick the footy around on the Cheap Seats Podcast.

Topics covered include:

– Desperate losses called for desperate measures

– Selection ups and downs of the summer

– In Handscomb we trust

– Could Kohli be better than Tendulkar?

– Why the India series should come with a warning

– Brisbane Rugby 10s: discuss

– Age shall not weary him

– Super Rugby hot takes

– The good and bad news for Australia

– Wallabies fans rejoice!

And do stay for the bloopers…