 

Episode 95: Cricket wrap and rugby kick-off

The Cheap Seats Podcast Roar Guru

By , The Cheap Seats Podcast is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , ,

0 Have your say

    More Videos More Cricket Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    Sportswriters Brett McKay and Ryan O’Connell have made a long overdue return to the studio to renew their passwords, wrap up the summer of cricket, and kick the footy around on the Cheap Seats Podcast.

    Topics covered include:
    – Desperate losses called for desperate measures
    – Selection ups and downs of the summer
    – In Handscomb we trust
    – Could Kohli be better than Tendulkar?
    – Why the India series should come with a warning
    – Brisbane Rugby 10s: discuss
    – Age shall not weary him
    – Super Rugby hot takes
    – The good and bad news for Australia
    – Wallabies fans rejoice!

    As always, you can get us on Twitter at @CheapSeatsPod, on Soundcloud, iTunes, and the TuneIn radio app. And stay cheap – you never know when we’ll be back!

    And do stay for the bloopers…

    G'day Roarers – you might have noticed that The Roar has received a little facelift! We've done all we can to ensure this upgrade doesn't cause any issues, but if you notice anything out of the ordinary when using the site, please get in touch.