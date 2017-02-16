Episode 95: Cricket wrap and rugby kick-off

Sportswriters Brett McKay and Ryan O’Connell have made a long overdue return to the studio to renew their passwords, wrap up the summer of cricket, and kick the footy around on the Cheap Seats Podcast.
Topics covered include:
– Desperate losses called for desperate measures
– Selection ups and downs of the summer
– In Handscomb we trust
– Could Kohli be better than Tendulkar?
– Why the India series should come with a warning
– Brisbane Rugby 10s: discuss
– Age shall not weary him
– Super Rugby hot takes
– The good and bad news for Australia
– Wallabies fans rejoice!
