Fourth-quarter burst propels Pies to pre-season victory

A quick burst of scoring from Collingwood at the start of the fourth quarter, involving two supergoals from Lynden Dunn and Travis Varcoe, has seen them topple a talented Essendon team in the JLT Community Series opener.

Essendon went in as the favourites to win, given that Collingwood were missing a lot of their top-line talent, and that prediction seemed likely to come to pass as the Bombers took a 23-point lead into the final change.

However they just didn’t seem to show up after that – a lot of their experienced talent riding the bench – while the Pies booted six goals, two of them super, to run away with the win.

With so many major Magpies missing it was a great chance for some of their lesser lights to show their wares.

Endurance machine Tom Phillips really impressed, gathering 24 touches and kicking a goal, while former rookie Josh Smith also saw his fair share of the ball with 22 touches.

Jordan DeGoey and Jack Crisp both booted a pair of goals, and while Travis Varcoe had some forgettable moments he also provided a handy scoreboard contribution with two majors, one of them a nine-pointer.

Of the new recruits Will Hoskin-Elliot was the most impressive, in and out of the game a little maybe but showed some real flashes of brilliance and kicked two.

Lynden Dunn and Henry Schade also impressed at times but weren’t necesarilly matched up on high-quality opponents with Joe Daniher and Cale Hooker absent. Chris Mayne was rarely sighted but did kick a goal.

Jamie Elliott successfully made his return from injury but didn’t feature after half-time, Lachie Keefe and Matthew Scharenberg also returned from long absences and got through the game fine.

The news wasn’t so good for Ben Sinclair however who continued his long run of bad luck with what looked to be a serious hamstring injury.

On the Essendon side of things, it was their small forwards who impressed most in the absence of the usual tall-threats – Orazio Fantasia booted a game-high four goals, and Travis Colyer had two in his return from suspension.

Most impressive in my book was Josh Green – often criticised for selfish play in recent times, he showed a lot of willingess to set up teammates and provide forward-line pressure. He was rewarded with two goals of his own.

Shaun McKernan also put his name in the mix for the Bombers’ third tall role with three goals, while young guns Darcy Parish and Zach Merrett were the main ball-winners for Essendon in the midfield.

No.1 draft pick Andy McGrath played a largely defensive role and so didn’t see a lot of the ball, but his nine touches did come at a perfect 100 per cent disposal efficiency.

Final score

Collingwood Magpies 2.13.9.105

Essendon Bombers 0.14.10.94