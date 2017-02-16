Hodge re-commits to Australian rugby and the Rebels

Melbourne Rebels and Wallabies utility Reece Hodge has firmed up his future with Australian rugby, signing a new deal that will keep him in the green and gold beyond the next Rugby World Cup.

The versatile back announced on Wednesday he has signed through to 2020 with the Rebels, becoming the first Wallaby to commit to Australian rugby beyond the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

“There were a few factors in the decision but the young tight-knit playing group we have down here (in Melbourne) was definitely one of the reasons why I re-signed with the Rebels,” Hodge said.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a phenomenal breakout year in 2016 for both the Rebels and Wallabies, making his Super Rugby debut for the Melbourne franchise against the Western Force in February – a match in which he scored two tries – before earning his first Australian cap against the All Blacks in Wellington.

Hodge went on to establish himself as a regular in Australia’s back line, and was named the Super Rugby rookie of the year at the John Eales Medal night.

“Being a part of the 2016 Wallabies squad with so many new faces felt like the start of our journey towards 2019 and it’s something that I really want to be a part of going forward,” Hodge said.

“I know it will take a lot of hard work and consistent form to get there but just to have the opportunity to be playing rugby in Australia and striving towards that goal of playing for the Wallabies at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan is awesome.”

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika welcomed the news, saying Hodge’s commitment to the Rebels is a positive sign for Australian rugby.

“Reece took his opportunity in 2016, showing he’s got what it takes firstly in Super Rugby then at the Test level,” Cheika said. “There’s plenty of great young talent in Australia and Reece is a great example of what can happen when you take your chance.

“It’s great to see young lads committing to long-term deals and I know Reece is very excited about the years ahead for both Melbourne and the Wallabies.”