Hugh Bowman free for Winx run despite suspension

Jockey Hugh Bowman has copped a three-meet suspension for his second infringement in a month, but will return just in time for his ride with record-breaking mare Winx at the Chipping Norton Stakes at Randwick on February 25.

Having ridden Winx to her last 11 wins of an incredible 14-race winning streak, the suspension will not prevent Bowman from attempting to extend the streak next Saturday at Randwick.

Also being forced to dish out a $1,000 fine, Bowman was caught out at the Gary Montgomery Handicap on Wednesday for letting up at the finish and not riding Realise Potential right to the line.

While the win was out of the equation when Bowman was pinned for slowing up, Realise Potential ended up in a dead heat for second place, one of the deciding factors in his suspension.

During the hearing following the race, acting chief steward Ray Livingstone told Bowman “your actions certainly compromise your chances of running second outright.”

Livingstone also pointed out his recent history with the stewards in the hearing.

“Your record is not a good one and there is a number of offences in the last twelve months to which you have pleaded not guilty.”

Although the jockey did plead not guilty, he admitted he may have eased up but failed to conclude that he intentionally gave up on the race.

“Certainly my vigour desisted but I didn’t feel as though I stopped riding.”

The dead heat result saved the jockey from missing the Chipping Norton Stakes with Winx in the same fashion of his last suspension one month ago.

Stewards found him guilty of letting up in the saddle of Olympic Academy at Randwick and was dished out a $600 fine.

Chief steward Marc Van Gestel gave him no warnings about the impact of letting up at the back end of a race and the possibility of impacting results.

“You would have missed the start, if not most of, the autumn carnival if the result was different,” Van Gestel said.

The same message applied to Bowman’s latest indiscretion. If he had lost out of second place he would have no doubt missed the Winx run and the remainder of the Autumn carnival.

The 36-year old had 13 races lined up over Friday and Saturday but will miss out over the next five days thanks to his suspension.