JLT Community Series: How to watch the AFL pre-season on TV or online

The AFL preseason competition – complete with a new name (The JLT Community Series for those of you wondering) – is just around the corner as we get out first look at the teams for the new season. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to watching on TV and streaming the competition online.
How to stream online
Foxtel subscribers can watch Fox Footy’s JLT Community Series coverage online through the Foxtel Go service, which is included in a pay TV subscription. If you want to catch Fox Footy’s coverage without a pay TV subscription, you can get on Foxtel Play.
A subscription to Foxtel Play, complete with the sports package, will cost you a minimum of $35 per month.
A live stream of every match will also be available through the AFL Live app, which can be downloaded for Apple, Android and Windows phones, as well as on AFL.com.au.
This will, however, require an AFL Live Pass subsciption, for which there are three options: a weekly pass, costing $4.99 per week, a monthly pass, costing $14.99 per month, or an annual pass which, at $89.99 for the year, represents the best value of all three options.
The Live Pass will also get you access to every AFL game throughout the year, including the women’s competition and men’s finals series later in the year.
The Roar will also have you covered for your live blogging needs throughout the tournament.
How to watch TV
With the exclusive rights belonging to Foxtel, the only way to watch every match of the JLT Community series will be through Fox Footy, which can be found on Channel 504.
For this you will need a valid Foxtel subscription complete with the sports pack which will set you back $55 a month.
Full JLT Community Series draw
|Date
|Time (AEDT)
|Home
|Away
|Venue
|Thu Feb 16
|7:40 PM
|Collingwood Magpies
|Essendon Bombers
|Etihad Stadium
|Fri Feb 17
|7:40 PM
|Hawthorn Hawks
|Geelong Cats
|University of Tasmania Stadium
|Sat Feb 18
|2:05 PM
|Greater Western Sydney Giants
|West Coast Eagles
|Narrandera Sports Ground
|Sat Feb 18
|4:40 PM
|Western Bulldogs
|Melbourne Demons
|VU Whitten Oval
|Sun Feb 19
|2:05 PM
|Sydney Swans
|North Melbourne Kangaroos
|Coffs Harbour International Stadium
|Sun Feb 19
|4:40 PM
|Gold Coast Suns
|Brisbane Lions
|Broadbeach Sports Club
|Thu Feb 23
|7:40 PM
|St Kilda Saints
|Port Adelaide Power
|Etihad Stadium
|Fri Feb 24
|7:40 PM
|Richmond Tigers
|Adelaide Crows
|Etihad Stadium
|Sat Feb 25
|2:05 PM
|Melbourne Demons
|Carlton Blues
|Casey Fields
|Sat Feb 25
|6:40 PM
|West Coast Eagles
|Fremantle Dockers
|Wonthella Oval
|Sun Feb 26
|2:05 PM
|North Melbourne Kangaroos
|Hawthorn Hawks
|North Melbourne Recreation Reserve
|Sun Feb 26
|4:40 PM
|Gold Coast Suns
|Essendon Bombers
|Harrup Park
|Thu Mar 2
|7:40 PM
|Western Bulldogs
|Brisbane Lions
|Etihad Stadium
|Fri Mar 3
|7:40 PM
|Greater Western Sydney Giants
|Sydney Swans
|Blacktown International Sportspark
|Sat Mar 4
|2:05 PM
|Carlton Blues
|St Kilda Saints
|Ikon Park
|Sat Mar 4
|4:40 PM
|Fremantle Dockers
|Collingwood Magpies
|Rushton Park
|Sun Mar 5
|2:05 PM
|Adelaide Crows
|Geelong Cats
|Richmond Oval
|Sun Mar 5
|4:40 PM
|Port Adelaide Power
|Richmond Tigers
|Malseed Park
|Thu Mar 9
|5:50 PM
|Gold Coast Suns
|Western Bulldogs
|Metricon Stadium
|Thu Mar 9
|8:40 PM
|West Coast Eagles
|Melbourne Demons
|Domain Stadium
|Fri Mar 10
|5:50 PM
|Greater Western Sydney Giants
|North Melbourne Kangaroos
|Manuka Oval
|Fri Mar 10
|8:40 PM
|Fremantle Dockers
|Carlton Blues
|Domain Stadium
|Sat Mar 11
|1:10 PM
|Richmond Tigers
|Collingwood Magpies
|Ted Summerton Reserve
|Sat Mar 11
|4:10 PM
|Adelaide Crows
|Brisbane Lions
|Hickinbotham Oval
|Sun Mar 12
|1:10 PM
|Port Adelaide Power
|Hawh
|Hickinbotham Oval
|Sun Mar 12
|4:10 PM
|Geelong Cats
|Essendon Bombers
|Queen Elizabeth Oval
|Sun Mar 12
|7:10 PM
|St Kilda Saints
|Sydney Swans
|Lavington Sports Ground