JLT Community Series: How to watch the AFL pre-season on TV or online

GWS star Nic Barr talks about a typical day in the life of an AFLW player

Tayla Harris shines with two massive plays at the death in AFLW

GWS star Nic Barr tells us where she'd like to see the AFLW in five years

The AFL preseason competition – complete with a new name (The JLT Community Series for those of you wondering) – is just around the corner as we get out first look at the teams for the new season. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to watching on TV and streaming the competition online.

How to stream online

Foxtel subscribers can watch Fox Footy’s JLT Community Series coverage online through the Foxtel Go service, which is included in a pay TV subscription. If you want to catch Fox Footy’s coverage without a pay TV subscription, you can get on Foxtel Play.

A subscription to Foxtel Play, complete with the sports package, will cost you a minimum of $35 per month.

A live stream of every match will also be available through the AFL Live app, which can be downloaded for Apple, Android and Windows phones, as well as on AFL.com.au.

This will, however, require an AFL Live Pass subsciption, for which there are three options: a weekly pass, costing $4.99 per week, a monthly pass, costing $14.99 per month, or an annual pass which, at $89.99 for the year, represents the best value of all three options.

The Live Pass will also get you access to every AFL game throughout the year, including the women’s competition and men’s finals series later in the year.

The Roar will also have you covered for your live blogging needs throughout the tournament.

How to watch TV

With the exclusive rights belonging to Foxtel, the only way to watch every match of the JLT Community series will be through Fox Footy, which can be found on Channel 504.

For this you will need a valid Foxtel subscription complete with the sports pack which will set you back $55 a month.

Full JLT Community Series draw