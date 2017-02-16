Jordan Thompson lashes out after accusations of tanking

Australian tennis player Jordan Thompson has always been seen as a hard grafter, but he copped a roasting after a straight sets loss in an ATP Tour event in Memphis.

Thompson lost 6-3 6-0 to Nickoloz Basilashvili in just 65 minutes. The Georgian player is no mug – ranked 67th in the world compared to Thompson’s ranking of 63.

It didn’t stop some from absolutely giving it to the Australian on social media, 22-year-old Thompson receiving the kind of abuse that Bernard Tomic and Nick Kyrgios have become accustomed to.

@jordanthommmo2 way to tank out there today you bum. No fight. — mikey (@BBaines19) February 15, 2017

Thompson also received his fair share of private messages and he responded by slamming those armchair critics.

Can't believe the social media abuse I got. If u keyboard warriors think its so easy why dont u take my racket and show me how's it's done — Jordan Thompson (@jordanthommmo2) February 15, 2017

Following the tweet, support for the Australian came in droves.

@jordanthommmo2 shake it off, they're not worth your time. — Jackie Barry (@Busta2810) February 15, 2017

@jordanthommmo2 You rock, don't listen to a word! Even I've been on the receiving end, to indicate the pathetic desperation of tennis trolls — Kelsey Anderson (@KelseyOAnderson) February 15, 2017

@jordanthommmo2 @scambers73 Jordan, people who attack young athletes have far bigger problems of their own. Just delete them & go on hitting — Richard Ingham Evans (@Ringham7) February 15, 2017

The abuse levelled at tennis players for poor performances could be more than just a social media phenomenon. The money placed on tennis is also at play here.

Thompson was the clear favourite to win the match and those serious punters who put their hard earned on the Aussie to win or at least ‘not lose so badly’ immediately go for the choke/tank angle.

@jordanthommmo2 JT in case you are not aware the abuse is from all those stupid people that are gambling and betting on matches — Craig Gabriel (@crosscourt1) February 16, 2017

Let’s remember that it was only a few days ago that Thompson helped Australia to a Davis Cup win with a tremendous straight set win over the top-ranked Czech Jiri Vasely.

Professional tennis players can no longer just have a bad day. There’s fallout not just in press conferences but from those punters and keyboard warriors who feel like the players owe them something.