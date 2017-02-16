 

Jordan Thompson lashes out after accusations of tanking

    Jordan Thompson reaches for a forehand. (AFP PHOTO / William WEST)

    Australian tennis player Jordan Thompson has always been seen as a hard grafter, but he copped a roasting after a straight sets loss in an ATP Tour event in Memphis.

    Thompson lost 6-3 6-0 to Nickoloz Basilashvili in just 65 minutes. The Georgian player is no mug – ranked 67th in the world compared to Thompson’s ranking of 63.

    It didn’t stop some from absolutely giving it to the Australian on social media, 22-year-old Thompson receiving the kind of abuse that Bernard Tomic and Nick Kyrgios have become accustomed to.

    Thompson also received his fair share of private messages and he responded by slamming those armchair critics.

    Following the tweet, support for the Australian came in droves.

    The abuse levelled at tennis players for poor performances could be more than just a social media phenomenon. The money placed on tennis is also at play here.

    Thompson was the clear favourite to win the match and those serious punters who put their hard earned on the Aussie to win or at least ‘not lose so badly’ immediately go for the choke/tank angle.

    Let’s remember that it was only a few days ago that Thompson helped Australia to a Davis Cup win with a tremendous straight set win over the top-ranked Czech Jiri Vasely.

    Professional tennis players can no longer just have a bad day. There’s fallout not just in press conferences but from those punters and keyboard warriors who feel like the players owe them something.

