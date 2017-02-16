Murphy: First gay AFL player ‘years away’

GWS star Nic Barr talks about a typical day in the life of an AFLW player

Western Bulldogs’ captain Robert Murphy believes the AFL’s first openly gay footballer may be years away from revealing himself for fear of sparking a media circus.

The AFL has made significant strides to tone down the sport’s once-proud masculine image, staging its inaugural Gay Pride Round last season.

Despite the statistical improbability of all 700-plus AFL-listed players being straight, no elite footballer in AFL/VFL history has declared otherwise.

Murphy said potential “sensationalist interest” surrounding an AFL player opening up to talk about their sexuality would be a daunting prospect.

“I can only talk for my own footy club but I just don’t think it’s fair to put it at the feet of the club and the locker-room nature of footy clubs,” Murphy told SEN radio on Wednesday.

“It’s obviously a complex issue but the media storm that waits I feel is just as big, if not a bigger factor in what might hold people back.”

Murphy, who missed the Bulldogs’ drought-breaking premiership last year with a season-ending knee injury, said the demands of being a professional athlete were great enough without the added pressure of becoming a gay icon.

“A lot of footballers who are gay want to be recognised as a footballer first, not as the first person to come out and openly talk about the fact they are gay,” he said.

“The fact we are having this conversation still says to me that we have a long way to go.

“The first player to come out as gay, he may not want to become a spokesman for it and if he’s the first one, he probably will be or people will want him to be.”

Last week, AFL Women’s players Penny Cula-Reid (Collingwood) and Mia-Rae Clifford (Melbourne) revealed they were in a long-term relationship.

More than 20 years ago, NRL star Ian Roberts became the first professional sportsman in Australia to publicly acknowledge he was gay.