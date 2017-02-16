Sri Lanka smack PM’s XI in Canberra T20

Sri Lanka have tuned up for their three-match T20 series against Australia in style by dispatching a Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra.

Set 170 for victory, the Sri Lankan openers came out all guns blazing and put 69 on the board in the first six overs in Wednesday night’s tour match at Manuka Oval.

Chief destroyer Niroshan Dickwella smashed eight fours and an audacious six scooped over third man on his way to 47 off 26 deliveries as he and stand-in skipper Upul Tharanga dominated the powerplay.

An attempted paddle sweep brought about Dickwella’s demise and he was caught behind off 18-year-old offspinner Arjun Nair.

That brought Dilshan Munaweera (32 off 19) to the crease as he linked up with Tharanga for a 53-run partnership.

With Sri Lanka looking destined for victory, part-time spinner D’Arcy Short (2-19 off three overs) picked up Milinda Siriwardana (25) and Chamara Kapugedera (0) in successive balls and nearly had a hat-trick with Seekkuge Prasanna beaten all ends up by a full delivery.

But it was too late for the home side, with the tourists cruising home to win by five wickets with 17 balls to spare.

Sri Lanka’s poor fielding had cost them after winning the toss and electing to bowl, with PM’s XI captain Adam Voges (54no) and Sam Heazlett (58) scoring half-centuries after being dropped early in their innings.

Voges, playing in his last international match, confidently pushed the ball around Manuka in front of more than 7500 people, hitting four fours and one six.

After almost a year out of cricket due to illness and injury, Lasith Malinga took four balls to find his range, knocking Short’s middle stump out of the ground.

Vikum Sanjaya was the pick of the bowlers and was crowned man of the match for his 3-26 off his four overs, while Malinga finished with 1-26 after getting the ball to swing early and finding the mark with his yorkers.

Sri Lanka travel to Melbourne for the first match against Australia on Friday night before the series moves to Geelong on Sunday and finishes in Adelaide on Wednesday.

Coach Graham Ford it was important to start on a winning note.

“We’ve had quite a bit of travel over the last three days ago. For the boys to get out and play pretty well was important,” Ford said.

Ford said Malinga spent a lot of time during the fielding innings speaking with Sanjaya while he was bowling.

“A guy like Malinga makes a huge difference,” he said.

“To have somebody like that at his side encouraging him and helping him and advising you just can’t get better.”

Heazlett said Sri Lanka had used the slower ball well, but the side felt they had made a competitive total

“It was a good total definitely defendable but they batted really well,” Heazlett said.

“We probably could have improved in the field and with our bowling and even batting as well.”