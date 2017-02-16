Supercoach mania begins with season 2017 around the corner

We suggested a better name for Hayne's home ground

NRL Supercoach mania is back in full swing, and once again is taking hold of its addicts as a wave of unfamiliar faces attempt to break into their respective first grade teams.

I thought I would share my initial squad selection on The Roar in an attempt to gain the necessary insight into achieving a finish within the top 1000.

Hopefully a few folks can clue each other up on the newbies who are likely to score well, as well as value buys and keepers.

Luck plays a huge part for Supercoach participants when a core group of cheapies rise significantly in value without having to burn through your trades. More luck is then needed with a run of players who remain injury free.

Tactics however, and careful planning ultimately sort the men from the boys.

I highly recommend Supercoach to those who’ve been thinking of giving it a crack. It’s free, enjoyable and helps keeps abreast with what’s happening on and off the field throughout the year.

Here’s a link to join up to Supercoach if you’re keen to take part.

Oddly, this year I managed to spend every single dollar of the allotted $7 million salary cap.

There will definitely be changes to this squad prior to kick-off in Round 1 as we get a good look at the pre-season games, the injuries they bring, and whether players are named in starting teams for Round 1.

Have a browse at my team below, and be sure to add your input on how you think that it can be improved.

I will post my final team and thoughts prior to first whistle being blown at 8.30pm on Thursday the second of March.

Good luck to everyone in 2017. Game on!

The team is listed left to right as per the Supercoach image (including the bench) and starts at the top of the page from the position of Hooker. Dual position players have brackets next to their names to indicate an alternate position that they can be placed in.

My Round 1 projected score is 969.

D. Mortimer (HFB) $232,000 M.Ballin $143,600

T.Merrin (2RF) $492,900 G.Burgess $241,800

J.Kerr (2RF) $122,600 B.Gray (2RF) $122,600

P.Gallen (FRF) $503,900 R.James (FRF) $487,400

P.Vaughan (FRF) $341,300 S.Burgess (FRF) $499,300

R.Kostjasyn (HOK) $177,600 J.Stimson $122,600

J.Thurston $467,000 K.Elgey (5/8) $226,700

B.Cartwright (2RF) $497,200 S.Johnson (HFB) $464,300

T.Harris (2RF) $448,100 N.Cotric $122,600

M.Ma’u (2RF) $386,800 B.Kelly $122,600

R.Jennings $143,600 D.Whare $143,600

K. Ponga (FLB) $122,600

J.Hayne (5/8) $244,700 M.Dufty $122,600