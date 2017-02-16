The Roar says a fond farewell to Managing Editor, Patrick Effeney

So it’s with a heavy heart that we bid farewell to our long-time (and only mildly hirsute) Managing Editor, Patrick ‘Paddy’ Effeney, tomorrow.

After three years in The Roar’s hottest of seats, Paddy is moving on to a new position in Australia’s digital stratosphere.

In his place, we’re thrilled to announce the promotion of two of The Roar’s talented editorial team. Ben ‘BJ’ Conkey and Daniel Jeffrey (or Conks and Jeffers to those that know them) will step up into new positions – Ben as Editor and Daniel as Assistant Editor.

We’re excited to hand the reins over to these passionate members of our team and watch them take The Roar to the next level.

However, Paddy will be missed, and not just for his enviable ping pong skills. During his time at The Roar, he has been instrumental in pushing the site forward.

He has summed up his time at The Roar in a heartfelt long-form essay that will run tomorrow, starting with this observation:

“Three years is a long time in sport. If you don’t believe me, think back to a time when Mitchell Johnson was cracking skulls and taking names on his way to 37 wickets in a five-match Test series to reclaim the Ashes in emphatic fashion for Australia.

“That was the time that I began at The Roar, and three years later comes a time to reflect on Mitch, and Michelle Payne, and the Socceroos’ Asian Cup triumph, and the Wallabies’ magic run to the 2015 Rugby World Cup final, and the Western Bulldogs’ drought-cracking premiership, and the Cowboys and Broncos playing out the greatest grand final I’ve ever seen, and Jason Day’s remarkable run to number one in the world of golf, and Roger Federer stepping up to his backhand and back into the Grand Slam winner’s circle.

Reflecting on that, it’s been a hell of a three years.”

We wish him well in his new role.